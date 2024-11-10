Carnival Guests Must Now Have Passports to Explore Panama

Carnival Cruise Line has notified guests booked on sailings visiting Panama about updated travel requirements and whether or not all passengers must carry passports.

While guests may be able to enjoy their cruise to Panama without a passport, they will not be permitted off the ship in the Central American country without that critical piece of travel documentation.

This is a noted change from previous guidelines about cruise travel documentation, where passports were not listed as necessary for visiting Panama unless the cruise started in one US homeport and ended in another, such as a full Panama Canal transit.

“This advisory requires your prompt review as we work to keep you informed about your cruise. We have received clarification on passport requirements for Panama,” the notification read.

“To comply with guidelines for going ashore, all guests (including infants) must carry a passport book that is valid for at least 6 months after the cruise ends. Guests will be permitted to sail with other acceptable travel documentation, but they must remain on board when the ship visits Panama.”

To be clear, if cruise passengers are using their birth certificate and a government-issued photo ID or any other Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative (WHTI) compliant document, they will not be permitted off the ship in Panama. They can, however, enjoy the rest of the cruise without difficulty.

WHTI documents also include a state enhanced driver’s license, a certificate of US naturalization, or a Native American Indian card.

The letter also notes that travelers are responsible to ensure they have appropriate travel documentation for where their cruise will be visiting.

“While we will do our best to provide you with as much information as possible, you should always ensure that you follow all travel and documentation requirements for this cruise,” the letter read.

It can take several weeks to obtain a new or renewed passport, but expedited services are available for travelers with urgent documentation needs.

Anyone with a cruise booked visiting Panama in the coming weeks should be mindful of the need for the proper passport and make arrangements as soon as possible if necessary.

If guests will be sailing without passports but have already booked pre-paid Panama shore tours through Carnival Cruise Line, those tours will be refunded. Cruise passengers are never required to get off the ship in any port of call.

“If you will be remaining on board, our team will be ready to provide excellent service and keep you entertained with fun activities,” the letter clarified.

Carnival has several upcoming sailings visiting Panama. Carnival Miracle, for example, is offering a 10-night Panama Canal sailing roundtrip from Galveston with departures on November 15, December 27, February 7, and March 3.

Similarly, Carnival Legend is offering several 8-night cruises from Tampa visiting Costa Rica, Panama, and Grand Cayman. Departures for those sailings are on December 21, February 15, and April 12.

Carnival Liberty, Carnival Pride, and Carnival Venezia also have visits to Panama planned in the next few months.

Isn’t This an Old Requirement?

Many posts on social media and other unofficial sites have claimed that this documentation requirement is nothing new, but in fact, it is a subtle change.

Previously, passports were not required for cruises to Panama unless the ship was either visiting Colombia or else ending in a different US homeport than where it first embarked.

Photo Courtesy: Panama Canal Authority

Because the majority of Panama cruises have been full canal transits while ships reposition to homeports, guests were already required to have passports.

Similarly, Panama was often included as a port visit on rare itineraries visiting Colombia, which also meant passports were already required.

Now, Carnival Cruise Line is adding more partial transit Panama Canal itineraries than ever, which are closed-loop voyages to and from the same US homeport.

While guests can enjoy those cruises without a passport, they will not be permitted to debark in Panama – even for a guided shore tour – if they do not have one.

