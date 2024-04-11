Carnival Firenze to Debut With New Shopping Technology

Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship will debut with a new way to shop! Through a partnership with Effy Jewelry, guests aboard Carnival Firenze will be able to browse the jewelry selection using a new type of artificial technology.

New Digital Kiosk Adds Convenience To Onboard Shopping Experience

Effy Fine Jewelry can be found on all 27 of Carnival’s ships, but the shopping experience onboard Carnival Firenze will be quite different from the rest.

The Vista-class cruise ship will debut later this month with a 7-night Mexican Riviera itinerary out of Long Beach, California, which embarks on April 25, 2024. Guests onboard the inaugural sailing will get the first opportunity to try out a new digital kiosk to shop at Effy.

The kiosk, which is meant to make it easier to browse Effy’s selection of more than 100 rings, allows guests to browse ring designs and zero in on which pieces appeal to their taste. It also uses artificial reality to allow guests to “try on” rings virtually – eliminating the need to wait in long lines at the jewelry displays or being out of luck if the ring in question isn’t in stock.

“Showcasing Effy’s timeless pieces in this way, leveraging technology, creates a truly innovative and personal shopping experience for our guests. Our guests love Effy jewelry, and this new virtual component gives them the ability to quickly visualize how several perfectly sized pieces will look in a fraction of the time it might take to try on multiple items throughout the store,” said Luis Terife, Carnival’s vice president of onboard guest commerce.

While Carnival Firenze will be the first ship to offer the new kiosk, it won’t be the last. The cruise line will be adding the kiosks to additional ships in the near future, although they have not yet specified which ones.

The New and Improved Carnival Firenze

Cruise lines have two ways to expand their fleets: They can build a new cruise ship from scratch or purchase a ship from another company. In the case of Carnival Firenze, Carnival Cruise Lines acquired the ship from its sister company, Costa Cruises.

Carnival officially took possession of the 4,126-passenger ship in a small ceremony in Cadiz on February 2, 2024. Originally named Costa Firenze, the 135,136-gross ton vessel entered service fairly recently, officially launching in 2021. Even so, the ship has been undergoing a full transformation in Cadiz, Spain, over the past two months.

Now that the remodel is complete, Carnival Firenze is on its way to Long Beach, California. At the time of this writing, the ship was sailing in South America, off the coast of Chiloé Island in Chile, making its way to its new homeport. Beginning on April 25, 2024, the ship will offer round-trip cruises to the Mexican Riviera and Baja Mexico, which will range from 4 to 7 nights.

Beyond the Effy Kiosk, the “Fun Italian Style” ship, which was inspired by the rich history and artistry of Florence, Italy, has other upgrades to delight guests. The ship will feature both new and old restaurants and diverse entertainment options, much of which is inspired by the sights, sounds, smells, and tastes of Italy.

For example, the Palazzo and Medici Restaurant will present passengers with an upscale dining experience meant to be reminiscent of Florence’s eateries, offering gourmet Italian dishes.

After dinner, the Teatro Rosso, which was inspired by the opulent theaters of Italy, will host an array of performances, from musicals to comedy shows. Meanwhile, the Tuscan Lounge will celebrate the ship’s Italian heritage with live music and themed events.

For guests who really want to relax and unwind on their vacations, the cruise line is also introducing the exclusive Terrazza staterooms, which are only found on Carnival’s two Italian-themed ships (Carnival Firenze and Carnival Venezia), and come with elevated amenities like private decks, all day lounging options, and whirlpools.