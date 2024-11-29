Carnival Explains Requirements for Prohibited Item to Be Permitted

While cruise lines continue to expand the types of items guests are prohibited to bring aboard ships, sometimes, there are exceptions to what are otherwise hard and fast rules.

While obvious prohibitions will not be lifted – such as Carnival’s recent ban on Bluetooth speakers – small exceptions can occasionally be made if guests have a good reason for needing the item.

Case in point: scissors. These common household items may seem innocuous, but larger scissors and shears can have dangerous, open cutting edges that might be used as weapons or otherwise pose a safety hazard.

One Carnival Cruise Line guest, however, has reached out to John Heald, the line’s official Brand Ambassador, about their need for smaller scissors during their sailing.

“I had my little scissors removed from [a] case. I went nuts, [I] knew I packed [them],” the guest explained.

The guest went on to list several ways their scissors are an essential travel item, such as for opening the seals on a mouthwash bottle, cutting open medication packaging, removing labels from new clothing, and more.

“How can I keep them, if I carry [the scissors] on with me?” they asked.

Carnival Cruise Line’s prohibited items list specifically lists scissors as an item guests are not permitted to bring onboard, but Heald had a slightly different response.

“If they are the size of nail scissors, they are absolutely allowed on board,” he confirmed. “Please put them in your carry-on bag and you will not have any problems.”

Of course, different security personnel might react differently to finding a pair of scissors in a traveler’s bag, no matter what their size. If the scissors are in the carry-on bag, however, the guest can easily explain what the implement is for and why it is needed.

Furthermore, the security crew member checking a carry-on bag can also assess the guest’s explanation on a case-by-case basis as they interact with them. If the scissors are in a checked bag, no such explanation or interaction is possible.

Heald does note, however, that occasional difficulties may still be possible.

“If you do [have problems] when you get on board, let me know and I will take care of it immediately for you,” he said.

Heald does not specify what size scissors might be permissible, nor does the cruise line’s prohibited items policy clarify any size requirements. The policy simply lists “knives, scissors, and open razors” as not permitted. One exception is listed for larger scissors, however.

“Large scissors used by scrapbook and quilting enthusiasts are at times permitted with prior notification from the Security Services Department but are held on board in the same manner as dive knives,” the policy explains.

Recreational dive knives, typically used by certified scuba divers in case of entanglement or to get the attention of a fellow diver (by rapping on air tanks), can range in size and style.

Onboard a Carnival cruise ship, these knives would be held at Guest Services or by the Chief Security Officer. When a guest has a dive excursion in a port of call, they would need to check their knife in and out so its whereabouts are tracked at all times.

What Scissors Can You Bring Onboard?

Though Heald does not give a precise size measurement for scissors that might be permitted onboard, a good rule of thumb is to follow typical Transportation Security Administration (TSA) guidelines.

The TSA advises that any scissors are less than 4 inches from the pivot point (joint), so smaller scissors are best. Ideally, guests should choose scissors as small as possible for their travel needs, such as sewing snippets.

Furthermore, the scissors should be secure in a sheath, case, or wrap to ensure they are not a hazard to luggage handlers or security inspectors.

Read Also: What Can You Not Bring on a Cruise?

If possible, scissors with blunt points would be preferred, though this may not be possible depending on why a cruise traveler may need them. Blunted scissors, for example, would not be useful to pierce tough medication blister packs without crushing the pills.

Finally, travelers should never pack along any scissors with sentimental value. For example, while I enjoy taking my own craft projects on some cruises, I always leave my grandmother’s bird-shaped sewing scissors at home.

Have you set sail with scissors? Have they ever posed a problem? Share your experiences on the Cruise Hive boards!