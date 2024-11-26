Carnival Provides Further Details of Latest Prohibited Item

Just days after officially adding Bluetooth speakers to its prohibited items list, Carnival Cruise Line has continued to clarify the policy and note that there are no exceptions to the ban, even when the exact banned items are available in onboard shops.

The speaker ban, which includes all Bluetooth, portable, and wireless speakers, was quietly instituted several days ago and confirmed by the cruise line’s official Brand Ambassador, John Heald.

“Bluetooth speakers will be collected and returned at the end of the cruise as they are not allowed anywhere on the ship,” Heald said in response to initial guest inquiries.

Over the last few days, Heald has continued to field comments and questions about the ban. His responses have clarified that the prohibition is a total one, with no exceptions even for innocuous speaker uses intended just for one’s stateroom.

“I have a question regarding sound machines used for sleeping in the cabin. I know the [Bluetooth] speakers are prohibited (which I am glad to hear) but I’ve seen sound machines grouped in with that,” one commenter said. “My children use a white noise/sound machine to sleep. This is especially useful when cruising due to all the traffic and hall noise. Will we have any trouble bringing this onboard?”

The commenter did note that the sound machine they use is incapable of playing music and only supplies white noise. Many cruise travelers use similar devices for more restful sleep, especially in an unfamiliar cruise ship cabin when noise from passersby in the hall or ship operations could cause nighttime disturbances.

Unfortunately, Heald’s answer is not one the guest would be happy to hear, but it may not be the final answer.

“I am looking into this now to see if we can do anything. At the moment, I think it would probably be collected,” Heald said.

He notes that white noise machines may be difficult to tell from other portable speakers. Because security personnel must process guests’ luggage quickly and efficiently, at this time it is best to err on the side of caution and not bring along any sound machines.

Other options could be for travelers to bring along a small fan – which is not prohibited by the cruise line – for white noise, or to download a white noise app on their phone for use overnight or at children’s naptimes.

Carnival-Branded Speakers Also Banned

In an interesting twist to the speaker ban, what about speakers that happen to be sold as souvenirs in the retail shops onboard Carnival’s ships? This has caused confusion to some travelers.

“Folks have been discussing about speakers not being allowed, they are confiscated and guests get them back on land. What are they doing with the ones being sold in the gift shops of the Carnival ship?” one commenter asked.

Speakers would not be the only technically prohibited item sold in Carnival’s Fun Shops. For example, guests can buy large bottles of alcohol onboard, but are not permitted to take those purchases to their cabins. Instead, the alcohol is held until the last night of the sailing, when guests need to pack for debarkation.

Carnival Fun Shops

Heald confirmed that the speakers sold in the gift shops will be handled in the same way.

“They will still sell [speakers], but they will hold onto them and return them to the cabin on the last day of the cruise,” he said.

Read Also: What Can You Not Bring on a Cruise?

At this time, it is not known whether or not the cruise line will gradually phase out selling the speakers altogether. This would certainly be a possibility and would help eliminate any confusion.

It is not uncommon for cruise lines to adjust souvenir offerings based on popularity, supply options, and other factors. Just recently, for example, Carnival Cruise Line discontinued porthole picture frames as they weren’t the most popular option for souvenir photos.

While the Bluetooth speaker ban is still new, the exact application of the prohibition will certainly continue to be refined in the weeks to come.

Travelers should not expect the ban to be lifted, however, as it has been widely welcomed by many cruisers and makes it easier for crew members to maintain a safe and family-friendly atmosphere for everyone aboard.