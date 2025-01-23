Carnival Details Donation Efforts for Los Angeles Wildfire Relief

As the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles continue to rage on, Carnival Corporation and its family of cruise lines is offering its support to those impacted by wildfires by teaming up with World Central Kitchen (WCK).

The company announced that through Carnival Cruise Line, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn, it is donating $100,000 to WCK, the nonprofit launched by Chef José Andrés and renowned for providing meals in the wake of natural disasters.

The amount will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation, bringing the total donation to $200,000.

Micky Arison, the CEO of Carnival Corporation from 1979 to 2013, has remained the chairman of the company since 1990. His father, Ted Arison, founded Carnival Cruise Line in 1972.

As part of the cruise company’s ongoing commitment, Carnival Cruise Line is asking guests aboard its three Long Beach, California-based ships to contribute to the cause during cruises taking place over the next two weeks.

The 135,156-gross-ton Carnival Firenze, 133,500-gross-ton Carnival Panorama, and the 101,509-gross-ton Carnival Radiance, are each sailing 3- to 14-night journeys from the port located just 20 miles from Los Angeles.

Holland America Line is also contributing to the cause through its “On Deck for a Cause” initiative, which will temporarily support Direct Relief. The program is focused on delivering medical supplies and respirators to individuals displaced by the wildfires.

Additionally, Princess Cruises is extending opportunities for its global team members to aid through donations, volunteering, and other support methods.

Carnival Corporation also owns Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, and P&O Cruises and P&O Australia, which were not included in the support efforts.

Cruise Lines Rally to Support L.A.

The Los Angeles wildfires, which first broke out on January 7, 2025, spreading quickly due to 60-mile-per-hour Santa Ana winds, has destroyed more than 13,000 structures and displaced more than 150,000 thousand residents.

The Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach have not been affected by the wildfires, but cruise lines have been quick to offer assistance.

Princess Cruises, specifically, operator of “The Love Boat” and based in Los Angeles, was one of the first to offer passengers scheduled to sail from Los Angeles World Cruise Center an opportunity to cancel January voyages without penalty.

Carnival Corporation’s donation will support World Central Kitchen’s efforts to support the Los Angeles community. (Photo Courtesy: World Central Kitchen)

“Princess Cruises, Los Angeles’ hometown cruise line, is deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the Palisades and Eaton fires,” the cruise line told Cruise Hive. “Our hearts go out to all those affected during this challenging time.”

The cruise line’s flexibility was provided for its journeys aboard the 145,000-gross-ton Discovery Princess, the 107,517-gross-ton Grand Princess, and 92,822-gross-ton Island Princess, each homeporting in L.A.

Norwegian Cruise Line, which is not owned by Carnival Corporation, also offered no-penalty cancellations to guests sailing from any port in January and February.

Its parent company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, which also operates Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, donated $50,000 to the American Red Cross in response to the wildfires.

Passengers who cancel on both cruise lines receive credits for rebooking their voyages later in the year.

As Carnival Corporation made their announcement of support on January 23, 2025, a new Hughes fire had erupted, forcing the evacuation of 50,000 more residents.