Carnival Cruise Ship Makes US Debut and Begins Alaska Season

One of Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ships and the first to showcase Italian-style Fun Ship flair, Carnival Luminosa, has made its North American debut as it arrived in Seattle on Thursday, May 4. The ship begins its Alaska season today, offering roundtrip Last Frontier sailings through early September.

Carnival Luminosa Has Arrived

Carnival Luminosa arrived in Seattle early in the morning on May 4, completing the 21-night repositioning cruise that has brought the vessel from Australia to the US. While the ship has been sailing as part of the Carnival fleet since November 2022, this is the first time the vessel has been deployed in North America.

Three Carnival ships are sailing Alaskan itineraries for the summer. Carnival Luminosa is offering primarily 7-night roundtrip sailings from Seattle, calling on Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan, and Victoria, with scenic cruising in the Tracy Arm Fjord on each itinerary.

The June 15 departure, however, is a 6-night cruise and will not be going to Skagway, while the June 28 departure is an 8-night sailing and will include Sitka as an additional port of call.

Ports of call may also vary on other sailings depending on operational concerns and port schedules. Visits to Skagway may be in particular jeopardy because of docking concerns and rockslide safety, and all cruise lines are keeping a close watch on that port of call. At this time, no changes have been made to Carnival Luminosa‘s itineraries.

In addition to Carnival Luminosa, Carnival Miracle and Carnival Spirit are also offering Alaska cruises this summer.

About Carnival Luminosa

All three Carnival ships in Alaska are Spirit-class, but each has its own theme and personality. Carnival Luminosa, in particular, stands out with a unique vibe, thanks to its former sailing life as Costa Luminosa for Costa Cruises.

Costa Luminosa was transferred to Carnival Cruise Line in September 2022, and underwent a significant renovation to bring familiar Carnival features and venues to the vessel.

The upgrades include adding Bonsai Sushi Express, Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse, Piano Bar 88, Alchemy Bar, RedFrog Rum Bar, and the adults-only Serenity to the ship.

Guests will also find popular experiences onboard, such as the intimate Chef’s Table dining experience, as well as the stellar lineup of comedians in the Punchliner Comedy Club that Carnival Cruise Line is known for.

Not all of the Fun Ship 2.0 upgrades are found on Carnival Luminosa, however. Most notably missing is Guy’s Burger Joint, a favorite among many cruise guests. It is possible that the venue may be added during a future renovation.

The ship’s appearance also sets it apart from the rest of the Carnival fleet. While Carnival Luminosa does have the new red-white-and-blue livery that first debuted with Mardi Gras, the ship has retained its classic straight Costa funnel rather than getting the split “whale tail” distinctive on Carnival ships.

After Alaska

When Carnival Luminosa finishes its Alaska season in September, the ship will depart on an epic 31-night transpacific sailing to return to Australia.

Along the way, not only will the ship visit Alaskan ports of call one final time, but it will also stop in amazing destinations all along the Asian route, including Tokyo, Hiroshima, and Nagasaki in Japan; Puerto Princesa in the Philippines; and Bitung, Indonesia.

Carnival Luminosa will depart Seattle on September 14, 2023, arriving in Brisbane on October 15. The vessel will remain down under from October through April, when it will once again move to Seattle to sail Alaskan itineraries in 2024.

In October 2024, the ship will return to Australia yet again through at least March 2025, but there is no indication where Carnival Luminosa may sail after that time, or whether or not the ship will be deployed to a completely different homeport.