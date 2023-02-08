Carnival Cruise Line Reveals 31-Day Voyage Across Three Continents

For the first time, Carnival Cruise Line is opening up bookings on a 31-day voyage that will take passengers across three continents, starting in Australia and ending on the US west coast. This will be one of the most unique journeys offered by the Miami-based cruise line, and will set sail in spring 2024.

Carnival Luminosa to Sail 31-Day Cruise

The recently refurbished Carnival Luminosa that transferred from the Costa Cruises fleet as part of the new “Carnival Fun – Italian Style” initiative will take guests on an epic journey spanning three continents across 31 days. It’s one of the longest and most unique voyages in the cruise line’s history and part of its Carnival Journeys offerings.

“This itinerary reads like a travel lover’s wish list. This transpacific voyage on Carnival Luminosa is a truly unique offering,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “As we continue to grow our fleet and our offerings, our team is taking every opportunity to create exceptional new experiences for our guests. This sailing is a perfect testament to that.”

The Carnival cruise ship will begin the long cruise on April 1, 2024, out of Brisbane, Australia, which is where the ship is currently based. In total, the voyage will include nine port visits and 19 sea days. There will also be one day of cruising the Hubbard Glacier for exceptional vistas and views.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

There will be a visit to Guam, time in Tokyo, and stops in some of the most popular Alaskan ports of call, including Seward, Juneau, and Ketchikan. Of special interest is the stop in Okinawa, Japan, which will be Carnival Cruise Line’s first-ever visit to that historic and culturally-rich destination.

The cruise will conclude in Seattle, Washington on May 1, 2024, where the ship will remain homeported through mid-September for the Alaskan sailing season, offering 7-night roundtrip itineraries to the Last Frontier. After Alaska, Carnival Luminosa will return to Australia to homeport once more from Brisbane.

One of the Freshest Ships in the Fleet

The Spirit-class Carnival Luminosa is one of the newest ships in the Fun Ship fleet, and wasn’t originally a Carnival ship at all. The ship was transferred from Costa Cruises to Carnival in November 2022, becoming the first ship of the new “Costa by Carnival” program that will also revitalize and renovate the upcoming Carnival Venezia, which will begin sailing from New York in June 2023.

Carnival Firenze will be the third ship in the fleet transfer, setting sail with Carnival in 2024 from Long Beach, California.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

To prepare for the transfer, Costa Luminosa became Carnival Luminosa with an extensive refit that brought popular Carnival-branded spaces to the vessel, including the Punchliner Comedy Club, Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse, Bonsai Sushi Express, the Chef’s Table dining experience, and the adults-only Serenity retreat.

The ship also received new gold-and-blue livery during her refit, similar to the red-white-and-blue livery that debuted with Mardi Gras and is being added to the full Carnival fleet.

With a fresh new feel and unique Italian vibes throughout, Carnival Luminosa is a stunning vessel perfect for this stunning new itinerary, with the space to welcome 2,260 guests aboard with service from 926 international crew members.