Carnival Ship Nearing End of Dry Dock Upgrades – See the Photos

Less than three months before celebrating her twenty-second anniversary of entering service, Carnival Legend is completing a month-long dry dock renovation and upgrade. This update will bring fresh new spaces to the ship as well as ensure her technical systems are operating at peak efficiency for many more years of smooth sailings.

The 88,500-gross-ton, Spirit-class ship entered dry dock in Marseille, France on April 28 to begin the extensive overhaul. Both public areas and staterooms have been refreshed, including new decking around the pools and updates to flooring, lighting, upholstery, and painting throughout the vessel.

The ship’s hull has also been cleaned and repainted for a fresh look, ensuring she presents a truly legendary appearance even from a distance.

Carnival Legend Heroes Bar

New spaces have been added to the vessel, including venues popular on other Carnival cruise ships. For example, the ship now has a Heroes Tribute Bar and Lounge, a patriotically-themed venue dedicated to all veterans and service members. The now-popular bar was first introduced on Carnival Panorama in 2019 and has been added to older ships as they are being updated.

Carnival Legend will now also have a dedicated Chef’s Table venue for the popular elite dining experience. The new spot for the very exclusive culinary adventure is on Deck 1 (Riviera Deck), portside aft, conveniently adjacent to the ship’s galley.

Read Also: Chef’s Table on Carnival Cruise Line – Everything You Need to Know

Previously, that space was the lower level of the Medusa’s Lair Dance Club, which has been converted into just a single level on Deck 2 (Promenade Deck). The remainder of the lower level of the dance club has been renovated into more accessible staterooms to offer greater opportunities for travelers with mobility and other accessibility needs.

Carnival Legend Steakhouse

Another culinary update to Carnival Legend is the rebranding of what used to be the Nouveau Restaurant on Deck 10 (Sun Deck), under the forward glass section of the ship’s funnel. This space is now the Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse.

Other updates include a complete renovation of the ship’s casino, including new slot machines for more updated gameplay. Guests will also be excited to find a new Seaside Theater dive-in movie big screen onboard, where first-run movies and Hollywood favorites will be shown on every sailing. The big screen is also a fun focal point during energetic deck parties.

Carnival Legend Open Deck

Guests will be especially pleased to note that one favorite feature of the ship has been preserved – the Enchanted Forest promenade on Deck 3 (Atlantic Deck) that encircles the lower level of the Follies Main Lounge and is a quiet, secret space to enjoy. Many Carnival cruise guests love that feature of the Spirit-class ships and enjoy the quiet niches and seating as a great spot to get away.

Also updated are all balcony staterooms for a refreshed look, and many of the ship’s technical systems have gotten upgrades for better operation.

Sailing on Carnival Legend

Carnival Legend‘s first post-dry-dock sailing is an 8-night Mediterranean sailing from Barcelona on May 30 that will include visits to top ports in Malta, Italy, and France.

The ship will then homeport from Dover through mid-August, offering 9- and 12-night European itineraries to richly diverse destinations in Iceland, Ireland, the UK, Belgium, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, and other famous ports of call.

Carnival Legend Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Wangkun Jia)

From late August through late October, Carnival Legend will be homeported from Rome, offering 10-night Italy and Greek Isles sailings, before she will embark on a transatlantic cruise on October 26 to head for Tampa and the tropical winter season in the Caribbean.

In April 2025, the ship will move to homeport from San Francisco, offering alternating Mexico and Alaska cruises, then in October 2025 she will be homeported from Galveston for more Caribbean and Panama Canal sailings.

With such diverse offerings, travelers will have many great opportunities to enjoy a cruise aboard the now-refreshed Carnival Legend no matter where they want to set sail.