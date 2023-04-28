Carnival Cruise Ship Begins Dry Dock for Makeover and Upgrades

Carnival Pride has arrived at its scheduled dry dock in Cadiz after completing her transatlantic cruise to Barcelona earlier this week. The ship will undergo a series of interior and exterior changes, including a new Carnival livery featuring a patriotic red, white, and blue hull design.

Carnival Cruise Line will also add a new lounge and an upgraded steakhouse, and the Spa and fitness area will receive a fresh new look. On top of that, Carnival Pride will receive several upgrades that will make getting around the vessel a lot easier for guests with disabilities.

New Features and Upgrades for Carnival Pride

Following her transatlantic cruise, which ended on April 26 in Barcelona, Carnival Pride arrived in Cadiz, Spain, this morning, April 28, for her scheduled dry dock.

The 88,500 gross tons, 2124-passenger, Spirit-class cruise ship has been long overdue for some upgrades, being one of the few cruise ships in the Carnival fleet which still needs to receive the new Carnival livery.

Photo Credit: Symeonidis Dimitrios / Shutterstock

It has also been nine years since the cruise ship received updates to its onboard offerings, which in 2014 included Guy’s Burger Joint, BlueIguana Cantina, the RedFrog Rum Bar, WaterWorks, and several more.

Among the upgrades and additions to the ship scheduled for this dry dock is the addition of the Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge will be included to honor the military. The Cloud 9 Spa and Fitness Center will receive a fresh look and state-of-the-art equipment.

Other changes include the ship’s steakhouse, which will be rebranded as the Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse and will occupy space on two separate decks. Furthermore, a Carnival Adventures shop and Dreams Photography Studio will be introduced to the ship.

Increased Accessibility and New Cabins

Carnival Pride will also see an improvement in its accessibility features, with 29 existing cabins being converted into ADA-compliant cabins.

These cabins typically feature wider doorways, bathroom grab bars, roll-in showers, and lowered sinks and countertops, among other amenities, to ensure guests with disabilities have a comfortable and safe stay onboard.

Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock

In addition, five new cabins will be added on the same level as the nightclub. Guests do not need to worry about noise pollution as these cabins will come complete with soundproof insulation. One of these new cabins will also be ADA-compliant, two will be inside cabins, and the remaining two will have ocean views.

Carnival Pride’s Summer Cruises

Following dry dock, which is scheduled to end on May 27, 2023, Carnival Pride will embark on a 12-day voyage from Barcelona to Dover, starting on May 28.

The itinerary includes stops in Gibraltar, UK; Lisbon and Porto, Portugal; Vigo, La Coruna, and Bilbao, Spain; La Rochelle and Le Havre, France; and Zeebrugge, Belgium, before arriving in Dover, England, on June 9.

This cruise marks the start of a summer of fifteen European cruises that will see the ship visiting various destinations across Western Europe, the Baltic, Iceland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

From September through the end of October, Carnival Pride will sail four cruises around the Mediterranean. On October 28, Carnival Pride will return to the United States with a 10-night Transatlantic voyage from Rome to Cartagena, Spain; Funchal, Madeira; Ponta Delgada, Azores; Grand Turk; and arriving in Tampa, Florida on November 12.