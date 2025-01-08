Carnival Cruise Line Will Not Join Growing Dog-Friendly Trend

While the idea of taking one’s pet dogs on vacation is a thrill for dedicated dog owners, canine companions will not be welcome on Carnival Cruise Line anytime soon.

This is in response to growing interest in the upcoming dog-friendly cruise from Margaritaville at Sea, along with eager requests from pet owners.

It is inevitable that larger cruise lines would start receiving requests from guests about the possibility of bringing their dogs onboard as they enjoy their cruise vacations. Some travelers have reached out to Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, about the possibility.

“Has Carnival considered a cruise where you can take your dog (not service animal) like some cruise lines are testing?” one guest asked. “I understand the logistics would be insane, but thinking perhaps on one of the smaller cruise ships it would be nice to have a few dedicated dog cruises.”

To be clear, only a single cruise line is confirmed as “testing” a dog-friendly cruise – the upcoming “Tails of the Seas” cruise aboard Margaritaville at Sea Islander.

That first-of-its-kind sailing is welcoming pet dogs aboard, but there are many restrictions and guidelines that must be followed to ensure a smooth voyage.

Heald, who himself is a dedicated dog owner of a German Shepherd named Quantum, responded to the guest’s excited inquiry, but not in a way they might want.

“No, we’ve never considered this,” he said. “I think whilst someone would definitely like it, I may even be one of them, I think from a cleanliness point of view and from actually being able to fill a ship, and to have the facilities where the dogs would be happy on board, means that this will probably never happen.”

Heald followed up with a bit more explanation, noting that service dogs remain welcome onboard all Carnival cruise ships.

“I think it’s safe to say that most people understand why we will not do a dog-friendly cruise, outside of the service dogs I mean,” he confirmed. “I know many of us who are dog lovers would really like it, but we all understand the problems that would come with this. And I know the housekeeping department would be horrified if we decided to do this.”

There are many logistics that would need to be considered for any dog-friendly cruise. Not only relief areas and proper waste disposal, but also such issues as behavioral control, proper pet vaccinations, barking and noise, appropriate food, where on board dogs wouldn’t be permitted, pet size restrictions, and much more.

Furthermore, the restrictions on importing domestic animals to foreign ports of call would also need to be taken into consideration, as not all ports would necessarily welcome a ship full of canine cruisers.

Still, Heald is always welcoming to comments and inquiries, and he included the idea of dog-friendly cruises in a daily poll on his Facebook page.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Of more than 46,000 votes, only 3% of respondents (roughly 1,400) agreed that they’d love to see Carnival Cruise Line offer a dog-friendly sailing. For comparison, 32% of voters (approximately 15,000) firmly preferred “No dog cruise for me, please.”

Interestingly, the cruise ship that will be welcoming dogs onboard in November 2025 is a former Carnival-owned vessel, having previously been Costa Atlantica of Costa Cruises, part of the Carnival Corporation & plc family.

What Dogs Are Welcome on Carnival Cruises?

Carnival Cruise Line has always welcomed fully trained service dogs onboard, and makes every possible accommodation to ensure the dogs and those who rely on their services feel comfortable and welcome.

“A service dog is legally defined and individually trained to meet the specific needs of a person with a disability,” the cruise line’s website notes. “Pets, or service dogs in training, are not allowed aboard. Emotional support dogs, which are not recognized by the US Department of Justice, are also not permitted on Carnival ships.”

Travelers must abide by all the appropriate policies for traveling with a service dog, including vaccinations, a registered microchip, and applicable paperwork, both for the cruise line as well as any ports of call they will be visiting.

Relief areas are provided for service dogs onboard, and the animals are welcome in most public areas of the ship, including dining areas, but must be on a leash at all times.