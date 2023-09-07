Carnival Cruise Line to Offer New Deployment from California

Carnival Cruise Line has announced an exciting new deployment for San Francisco in 2025, with Carnival Legend now planned for the California homeport.

The ship will offer a variety of cruises ranging from 4-15 nights, including special Carnival Journeys sailings to highly desirable bucket-list destinations.

Carnival Legend to Sail from California

Beginning in April 2025, the Spirit-class Carnival Legend will offer amazing sailings from San Francisco, including cruises to Alaska, Mexico, and Hawaii. Carnival Legend will replace her sister ship, Carnival Miracle, from the California homeport, but will still bring Carnival fun to eager cruisers.

“Carnival Miracle has been sailing from San Francisco since 2022, so we wanted to offer our guests a new option for the 2025 season – Carnival Legend is a sister ship to Carnival Miracle,” said Fred Stein, vice president of revenue planning and deployment. “She’s similar in size and layout, but offers some variety in terms of features and amenities.”

Photo Credit: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock

Carnival Legend measures 88,500 gross tons with 12 decks of amenities to offer guests, including Guy’s Burger Joint, the BlueIguana Cantina, Bonsai Shushi, the Serenity adults-only retreat, a 9-hole miniature golf course, a 14,500-square foot Spa Carnival facility, the Punchliner Comedy Club, and much more.

The ship can welcome 2,124 guests at double occupancy, or as many as 2,610 passengers when fully booked with all berths filled.

New Itineraries Announced and Now on Sale

With the new itineraries for Carnival Legend from California now available for sale, it’s likely these exciting destinations will ensure the ship is fully booked for many 2025 sailings.

First, Carnival Legend will reposition from Tampa, Florida to San Francisco, California with a special Carnival Journeys sailing that will depart Florida on April 24, 2025. The ship will visit Cartagena, Colombia before completing a full transit of the Panama Canal – a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many travelers.

The ship will then continue to Puntarenas, Costa Rica and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, before arriving in San Francisco on May 8, 2025, an arrival sure to be a celebratory occasion as the ship settles into her new homeport.

Carnival legend Cruise Ship

From San Francisco, Carnival Legend will offer 4-night Baja Mexico weekend getaways, visiting Ensenada, Mexico. These sailings will alternate with 10-night Alaska sailings to top ports of call in the Last Frontier, including Juneau, Skagway, and Ketchikan. Alaska cruises will also enjoy scenic cruising in the Tracy Arm Fjord, as well as a stop at Prince Rupert, British Columbia.

“Carnival Legend will be a perfect addition to the port as we continue to expand our West Coast service offerings and strengthen our position as the cruise line embarking more guests than any other operator from California,” said Stein.

In addition to Carnival Legend, two other Spirit-class ships will also be sailing Alaska in 2025: Carnival Spirit and Carnival Luminosa, both offering roundtrip cruises from Seattle, Washington.

After Alaska

Following the close of the 2025 Alaska sailing season, Carnival Legend will then offer a roundtrip Carnival Journeys Hawaii cruise, a 15-night voyage that will visit four ports of call in the tropical paradise – Kahului, Maui; Honolulu, Oahu; Nawiliwili, Kauai; and Hilo, Hawaii.

Carnival Journeys Hawaii sailings offer the unique opportunity for travelers to enjoy the Aloha State without the need for a lengthy flight to reach Hawaii. These cruises include Hawaiian-themed entertainment and activities, and extra special touches to make the unique destination even more memorable.

It is unknown where Carnival Legend may sail after the 2025 Alaska sailing and her special Hawaiian cruise, but Carnival Cruise Line is releasing further 2025 and 2026 itineraries in the coming weeks, with something for every cruiser to enjoy, no matter where they want to set sail.