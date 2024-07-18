Carnival Cruise Line Shuts Down One Popular Balcony Request

Relaxation is a key part of any cruise vacation, but Carnival Cruise Line has once again had to remind guests that one popular form of balcony lounging is not permitted on any of its ships.

Despite guest stories that apparently contradict official policy, hammocks are not permitted to be hung on Carnival cruise ship balconies.

This clarification comes from the cruise line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, in response to guest inquiries and internet rumors on his Facebook page, where he responds to hundreds of questions, comments, and concerns every day.

Carnival Cruise Line Balconies (Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive)

“A topic came up … about hanging a hammock on the balcony,” one commenter explained. “Many said that is against the Carnival rules. Others stated they could find nothing on Carnival saying this is not allowed. Can you please answer this question? Hammocks allowed or not allowed?”

It is true that hammocks are not listed on Carnival Cruise Line’s Prohibited Items list, and it is possible that travelers could easily bring along their own hammock for use during a beach day in port.

Furthermore, brightly colored woven hammocks are often found for sale in different ports of call and can be fun souvenirs of a tropical getaway. However, hammocks cannot be used onboard the ships.

“I’m glad that you’ve asked for clarification,” Heald responded. “The answer is no this is not allowed for safety reasons and they would be removed if anybody tried to put one up.”

Another commenter chimed in on the conversation, noting that the individual (not reaching out to Heald) who had originally posted about hammocks claimed that her cabin attendant had helped her set it up on her balcony.

“I think it’s one of those things where you don’t believe everything in the internet,” Heald explained. “I can tell you that if that was the case then that cabin attendant would probably not be working with us.”

While cabin attendants – also known as stateroom stewards – are generally helpful and always willing to do what they can to make guests’ cruise vacations as enjoyable as possible, they are not permitted to violate safety standards and protocols.

Read Also: What a Cruise Ship Cabin Steward Really Does

Hanging a hammock on a ship balcony could cause concerns in several ways. First, there would be no way of knowing about weight capacities, proper load-bearing connections, and other safety features, especially for family cruisers.

Furthermore, a loosely hung hammock could be at risk of blowing overboard if it becomes untied, which would be a violation of environmental policies.

Heald has addressed the issue of hammocks in the past, and this prohibition is not a new policy for Carnival Cruise Line.

“We are doing this for the safety of the guests. And we do not allow hammocks,” Heald clarified to another guest as far back as 2022.

It should be noted that there are a variety of lounging options onboard Carnival ships. In addition to chairs or sun loungers on private balconies, there are numerous loungers and sunbeds available on the open decks, the thermal suites on some ships, and in the adults-only Serenity areas throughout the fleet.

As a matter of interest, Virgin Voyages ships do have hammocks available on guest balconies, but these are properly installed and tested for safety on the adults-only cruise line.

Virgin Voyages’ Hammocks (Photo Credit: Felix Mizioznikov)

Other Items Not Permitted to be Hung Onboard Carnival Ships

Hammocks aren’t the only hanging things not permitted in Carnival cruise ship staterooms. While guests often get creative with magnetic hooks, storage pouches, and hanging organizers to make the most of small cabin spaces, travelers are not permitted to jury-rig a ceiling fan to keep their stateroom cool. Small travel fans are permitted, but must be used properly and not hung from cabin ceilings.

Similarly, guests cannot create their own movie-theater experience, complete with hanging projector and a screen, for a stateroom cinema. Instead, travelers should try the Dive-In Movies at Carnival’s Seaside Theaters or other entertainment onboard.

In both these instances – which guests have actually tried to do – the items were promptly removed for safety concerns, as they could damage the stateroom sprinkler systems or create other hazards for anyone in the stateroom, including guests and crew members.