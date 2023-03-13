Carnival Cruise Line Receives Recognition for Team Members

Carnival Cruise Line has won kudos for being among the top companies for Latino employees. An award from Latino Leaders Magazine follows several other honors the cruise line and its parent company have received for employee diversity and inclusivity.

Carnival is a Top Company for Latinos

Carnival Cruise Line was named one of the top 25 Best Companies for Latinos to Work in 2023 by the editors of Latino Leaders Magazine. The Fun Ship line is featured in the February edition of the publication, along with other industries on the prestigious list. The magazine showcases and promotes leadership in the Latino community.

The criteria for receiving the honor is inclusivity-focused, and is based on outreach and recruitment initiatives; career opportunities; internal support programs to promote and retain Latino team members; leadership development efforts; diversity representation in the boardroom and C-Suite; percentage of Hispanic employees; and community service.

Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive

Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy said, “Every day we are committed to a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion for our team members, as well as our guests, and to a welcoming environment that allows everyone to feel valued and respected.”

Duffy added, “Carnival is a daily reminder of how travel and tourism help break down barriers, build friendships, and promote a greater understanding among people, so we’re very grateful and honored to be recognized as a top employer for Latinos.”

The cruise line’s parent company, Carnival Corporation, boasts a long list of employment-related awards in recent years. In February 2023, the parent company Carnival Corporation was added to the list of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity.

In 2021 and 2022, Carnival Corporation was named one of the best places to work for Latinos by Latino Leaders Magazine. Also, in 2022, Carnival received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index, designating the company as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality for the sixth consecutive year. In 2021, it was named by Forbes as one of America’s Best Large Employers and one of the World’s Top Female Friendly Companies.

In addition to Carnival Cruise Line, the company’s brands include Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises and Cunard.

Crew Hails From 100 Countries

Carnival Cruise Line employs about 40,000 staff across its 24-ship fleet, with crew hailing from 100-plus countries. The far-flung home countries of its crew members posed a challenge for the line when the pandemic forced cruise lines to suspend operations in 2020 and repatriate their crews.

In April 2020, the Miami-based cruise line launched a major effort to return crew members to their home countries. The plan called for 18 Carnival ships to rendezvous in the Bahamas, where some 10,000 crew members from international countries were assigned to board one of nine ships designated to take them to their home countries in Asia, Africa, Europe, India and Latin America.