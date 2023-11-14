Carnival Cruise Line Opens Australia Cruises for Two Ships

Carnival Cruise Line has announced the opening of its 2025-26 cruise season, featuring expanded itineraries from its Australian homeports in Sydney and Brisbane. This latest offering includes new sailings to Fiji and New Zealand aboard the Carnival Splendor, as well as cruises to Fiji and Papua New Guinea onboard Carnival Luminosa.

Additionally, both vessels will host several cruises exploring the majestic Great Barrier Reef.

Carnival Splendor From Sydney

Carnival Cruise Line has announced a new series of cruises from Brisbane and Sydney for 2025 and 2026, now open for bookings onboard Carnival Luminosa and Carnival Splendor.

The Concordia-class cruise ship Carnival Splendor sets sail from Sydney, offering a variety of itineraries. These cruises range in length from short three-day escapades to extensive 12-day voyages.

Guests can explore Australian destinations such as the Great Barrier Reef and Moreton Island, Tasmania. The ship will also sail on a special Melbourne Cup cruise, the world-famous horse race. Beyond Australia, the ship will sail to the pristine environments of Fiji, the South Pacific islands, and New Zealand.

Photo Credit: Jon Ingall / Shutterstock

Carnival Splendor‘s cruises to New Zealand, ranging in length from ten- to twelve days, are all Carnival Journeys, the cruise line’s special cruises that offer an in-depth experience of the destination. Ports of call include Wellington, Lyttelton, Dunedin, and a scenic cruise in the Fiordland National Park, amongst others.

During their time onboard Carnival Splendor, guests can enjoy various activities and popular venues like Guy’s Burger Joint, Pizzeria del Capitano, and the Alchemy Bar. The 113,300 gross tons cruise ship also boasts the WaterWorks aqua park and the Serenity Adult-Only Retreat, ensuring a diverse experience for all guests.

Carnival Luminosa Offers Exciting New Destinations

From Brisbane, the 92,600 gross tons Carnival Luminosa offers its 2,260 guests an equally enticing selection of destinations. Itineraries include six-, seven-, and eight-day trips to Airlie Beach and the Great Barrier Reef, alongside cruises to tropical havens like Fiji, New Caledonia, and Vanuatu.

However, perhaps most interesting are two 11-day Carnival Journeys that will take guests to Papua New Guinee, an area few cruise ships venture to.

Carnival Luminosa will sail to the Conflict Islands, an area of outstanding natural beauty; Alotau, steeped in World War II history; Rabaul, situated on the edge of a flooded caldera; and Kiriwina Island, renowned for its beautiful beaches and crystal-clear waters; and back to the Conflict Islands.

Carnival Luminosa Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

The two cruises promise an extraordinary journey through some of Papua New Guinea’s most stunning destinations. For those guests looking for a shorter cruise, Carnival Luminosa also offers a wide range of 3-day cruises where the ship stays at sea and 4-day getaway cruises sailing to Arlie Beach.

Carnival Luminosa originally sailed under the Costa Cruises fleet, as Costa Luminosa. In a move to optimize the fleet, Carnival Corporation decided to transfer the Costa Luminosa to Carnival Cruise Line.

The transition of the Costa Luminosa to become the Carnival Luminosa took place in 2022. This shift marked a significant expansion of Carnival Cruise Line’s offerings, and one that kickstarted the Carnival Fun Italian Style program, although she is not officially a part of that program.

With bookings now open, these new itineraries present an exciting opportunity for guests to explore the wonders of the Pacific onboard Carnival’s Fun ships.