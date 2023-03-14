Carnival Cruise Line Reveals New Beverage Options

Carnival Cruise Line has introduced a new range of non-alcoholic cocktails, offering guests an alternative to traditional alcoholic beverages. The drinks are based on some of the most popular cocktails served at Carnival’s Alchemy Bar, a destination for cocktail enthusiasts on almost every Carnival ship sailing from the US.

The cocktails are created using non-alcoholic spirits produced by Lyre’s, a leading brand in the emerging market of non-alcoholic spirits, which has been called the ‘finest range of non-alcoholic spirits the world has ever seen.’

Carnival Announces Partnership with Lyre’s

Carnival Cruise Line announced the release of a new line of non-alcoholic cocktails today, March 14. The new cocktails are created using non-alcoholic spirits produced by Lyre’s, a worldwide trendsetter in non-alcoholic spirits. With this partnership, Carnival becomes the first cruise line to offer a full range of alcohol-free cocktails.

According to Zachary Sulkes, Carnival’s senior director of beverage operations, the partnership with Lyre’s gives guests who want non-alcoholic cocktails a great option to enjoy a cocktail onboard.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Zachary Sulkes, Carnival’s senior director of beverage operations: “Our new partnership with Lyre’s gives guests who want non-alcoholic cocktails the best options at sea. We’ve seen the popularity of non-alcoholic cocktails grow rapidly, so to meet that trend, our mixologists have been working to craft alternative versions of our most popular cocktails with none of the alcohol but all the flavor.”

Lyre’s uses all-natural flavors, including essences, extracts, and distillates, to match the aroma, taste, and appearance of time-tested classics. The company’s spirits have been awarded multiple times and have earned recognition as the world’s most-awarded line of non-alcoholic spirits.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

The new range of non-alcoholic cocktails is based on seven popular Alchemy Bar cocktails, including the Martini Seduction, Spicy Chipotle Pineapple Martini, The Remedy, Hearts of Fire, Restorative Basil Drop, The Perfect Storm, and Cucumber Sunrise.

These cocktails have been reimagined using Lyre’s non-alcoholic spirits to offer guests a similar experience as their alcoholic counterparts.

Alchemy Bar: The Place to Be

Alchemy Bar is a prominent feature of Carnival cruise ships, with a dedicated focus on crafting and serving cocktails. It distinguishes itself from typical bars on Carnival Cruise Line ships and other cruise line’s ships by providing a personalized experience where guests can engage with their bartender and witness the creation of bespoke cocktails.

The bar offers a diverse selection of premium cocktails, carefully crafted from fresh ingredients by highly skilled bartenders.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

For cocktail enthusiasts, a visit to Alchemy Bar is highly recommended. Observing the bartenders at work is a unique experience and makes the bar a top destination for enthusiasts who enjoy seeing a professional mixologist at work. While beer and soda are not available at Alchemy Bar, the exceptional cocktails more than make up for it.

The new non-alcoholic versions of popular cocktails will be available at the Alchemy Bar on ships homeported in the United States immediately and on the Carnival Luminosa and Carnival Splendor cruise ships in Australia at a later date.

Along with the full range of non-alcoholic cocktails offered at Alchemy Bar, Carnival’s main dining rooms now serve Lyre’s alcohol-free prosecco.