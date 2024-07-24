SUBSCRIBE
Carnival Cruise Line Not Planning to Order Smaller Ships

Melissa Mayntz
Carnival Cruise Line's Smaller Fantasy-Class Ship
Carnival Cruise Line's Smaller Fantasy-Class Ship (Photo Credit: Nourinet)

The day after announcing an order for three new ships that will be the largest ever built for Carnival Cruise Line, the line has also noted that there will be no new smaller ships for the fleet.

While acknowledging the place that small ships have in the hearts of cruise travelers, bigger ships are more attractive to new cruisers and more profitable for the cruise lines.

Carnival Cruise Line Brand Ambassador John Heald has responded to hundreds of guest comments about the new, 230,000-gross-ton trio of ships now ordered from Fincantieri.

Reactions are understandably mixed, with some Carnival fans showing great enthusiasm while others are lamenting the apparent loss of small-ship experiences.

“The news of the three new ships being ordered was brilliantly received. This means we have five new ships on order and that is thanks to all of you and your desire to continue to have Fun with us,” Heald said.

“Now I would be a very silly billy indeed not to mention that some of you kindly, and a few not so kindly, told me that you do not like the big ships and hoped we would build more Spirit-class ships,” he continued. “At this time we are not and … I can, I think, safely say it is doubtful we ever would.”

Carnival Cruise Line’s popular Spirit class of ships are 86,000 gross tons – just over one-third the size of the newly announced, upcoming megaships, a new class that hasn’t yet been named.

Spirit-class ships can welcome approximately 2,100 guests at double occupancy, while the new ships are likely to have a double occupancy capacity of roughly 6,000.

Currently, there are four ships in the Spirit class – Carnival Spirit (2001), Carnival Pride (2002), Carnival Legend (2002), and Carnival Miracle (2004). Carnival Luminosa is also occasionally considered Spirit class, though it has a hybrid design with the larger Vista class and measures 92,720 gross tons.

Heald explained why bigger ships are the direction Carnival Cruise Line is taking, and how it impacts the company’s overall appeal and profitability.

“Along with these bigger ships being profitable there is a thirst for cruising with Carnival from new cruisers. And these Blue Carders [first-time cruisers] want big ships, they want many bells and many whistles. And we need new cruisers, of course we do, and we need to make all you shareholders smile again,” he said.

Smaller ships simply do not have the amount of space available for new venues, innovations, and creative spaces.

For example, Emeril’s Bistro, the transformational space of Grand Central, the Bolt rollercoaster, and other unique features are what best attracts new cruise travelers to the Excel-class ships.

Small Ships Still Have a Place – For Now

It is true, however, that small ships offer better intimacy and a cozy, fun feel for many travelers, and Carnival Cruise Line is not abandoning the smaller vessels in its fleet.

“The Spirit class remains massively popular and we are spending a big dollop of money on them when they are in dry dock,” Heald said.

In May 2024, for example, Carnival Legend underwent significant dry dock upgrades and enhancements. New features were added, including the Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge as well as the Dreams Studio, a new miniature golf course, an expanded casino, and a dedicated Chef’s Table venue.

Carnival Elation Cruise Ship
Carnival Elation Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Becky Osborne)

Heald also addressed the two smallest and oldest ships in the Carnival fleet, the only remaining members of the Fantasy class, both of whom entered service in 1998.

“Let’s not forgot Carnival Paradise and Carnival Elation. I have no idea how long they will be around for and one day they will be retired,” he confirmed. “Until that day they will continue to represent one of the most popular class of ships the cruise industry has ever known.”

To be clear, there has been no announcement or date shared for when the two Fantasy class ships may be retired. Both of the small, 71,900-gross-ton ships have undergone dry dock upgrades and regular maintenance in recent years, and continue to delight guests who love their quirky design and more intimate spaces.

Read Also: All Carnival Cruise Ships By Age – Newest to Oldest

What is clear, however, is that these small ships will not be replaced with similar small vessels. The new class Carnival Cruise Line will be introduced in 2029, 2031, and 2033.

There will be ships that are more than three times the size of the Fantasy class ships, and ever-larger ships are sure to be on the horizon.

