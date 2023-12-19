Carnival Cruise Line Joins First-Ever Partnership in Texas

Just as Carnival Jubilee is slated to arrive in the Lone Star State for her much-anticipated debut, Carnival Cruise Line has partnered with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo as the Rodeo’s Official Cruise Line. This is the first-ever cruise line partnership in the event’s history and is a great addition to Carnival’s commitment to Texas.

Carnival Cruise Line Joins Rodeo Partnership

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced the partnership on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 – the day before Carnival Jubilee is scheduled to arrive in Texas. The new partnership begins in 2024 and will extend through 2026, even as Carnival Jubilee is homeported year-round in the Lone Star State.

“Carnival Cruise Line will be the Rodeo’s first Official Cruise Line in the event’s history,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO. “We are grateful to have such a great sponsor involved in this outstanding event and look forward to seeing Carnival on Rodeo grounds.”

The partnership includes the cruise line’s sponsorship of the Rodeo’s Cowboy Cam, an in-stadium “fan cam” that offers candid moments with fans at each event. Carnival Cruise Line will also have a physical presence at Rodeo events, as well as offering prizes – including a Carnival cruise giveaway. Details of the vacation giveaway and other prizes have not yet been announced.

Carnival Cruise From Galveston (Photo Credit: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock)

By homeporting Carnival Jubilee from Texas with a gigantic star on her bow, Carnival Cruise Line has already demonstrated its commitment to the Lone Star State, but this partnership shows even more dedication to the region and everything that makes Texas unique.

“This partnership comes at an exciting time for us, as we debute Carnival Jubilee in Texas this month, we’ve proudly adorned this ship with a Texas Star on its bow as a symbol of our commitment to cruising from Texas,” said Christine Duffy, President of Carnival Cruise Line.

“We’ve enjoyed many great partnerships here over the past two decades and we’re delighted to now become an official part of the world-famous rodeo. Just like at the Rodeo, at Carnival, we pride ourselves on bringing people together and creating lifelong memories, making this partnership a perfect match.”

About the Rodeo

The Houston Livestock and Rodeo Show began in 1932, showcasing and promoting agriculture with the annual 3-week event. A variety of events are part of the show, including live music performances, livestock awards, vendor booths, carnival games and rides, a parade, and many rodeo activities, including a calf scramble, bull riding, bareback riding, steer wrestling, horse shows, and more.

The Rodeo is also heavily involved in charitable organizations, as well as local education and scholarships. In 2023, the show contributed more than $22.5 million toward scholarships, educational programs, and graduate assistantships.

In addition to Carnival Cruise Line as the Official Cruise Line of the Houston Livestock and Rodeo Show, the event has many other notable sponsors and partners.

Carnival’s Connection to Texas

As America’s Cruise Line, Carnival Cruise Line has the longest relationship of any cruise line with Texas, having begun sailing from the Lone Star State year-round in 2001.

Now, with Carnival Jubilee just hours from arriving in Galveston, Carnival’s commitment to Texas is bigger than ever, with the 182,800-gross-ton, Excel-class ship set to offer 7-night Western Caribbean itineraries visiting Roatan, Honduras as well as Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico on each sailing. Port order may vary based on departure date or port operations.

Carnival Jubilee Cruise Ship

Carnival Jubilee is not the only Carnival ship sailing from Galveston, however. Also homeported from Texas are Carnival Dream and Carnival Breeze, both 128,000-gross-ton, Dream-class vessels.

Carnival Dream offers 6-night Western Caribbean cruises that visit ports such as Roatan, Costa Maya, Belize City, and Cozumel, depending on the sailing date. The ship also offers 8-night Eastern Caribbean sailings that visit Key West, Florida and several ports of call in the Bahamas.

Carnival Breeze offers shorter 4- and 5-night Western Caribbean getaways to Cozumel, Progreso, and Costa Maya, with the exact ports depending on the departure date.

All three ships are slated to remain sailing from Galveston at least through April 2026. Itineraries after that date have not yet been announced by the cruise line, but no matter what happens, Carnival Cruise Line is sure to continue offering amazing fun sailings from the Lone Star State.