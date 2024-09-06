Carnival Cruise Line Issues Another Round of Itinerary Changes

For the third time in two days, Carnival Cruise Line has alerted booked guests that their itineraries have been altered, to varying degrees. Such changes are not unusual, since itineraries are typically created up to two years ahead of departure date and many factors can prompt adjustments.

This latest batch of altered routes and port times, revealed on September 5, 2024, impacts cruises with departure dates in 2025 and 2026 on the ships Mardi Gras, Carnival Freedom, and Carnival Spirit.

With embarkation dates so far in advance, guests have plenty of time to make any needed changes, such as selecting new shore excursions in the case of port call replacements. Carnival Cruise Line will automatically refund excursions to any cancelled ports, and adjust shore tours as needed, based on any new port times.

Changes for Mardi Gras

Three sailings aboard the 5,282-guest Excel-class Mardi Gras, based in Port Canaveral, are affected by route changes. The ship’s 7-night Eastern Caribbean cruises departing on May 3, 2025 and May 31, 2025 will have altered days and port times.

The notice to guests does not indicate any specific information about the changes. Both voyages are slated to call at Nassau, Bahamas; Amber Cove, Dominican Republic; and Grand Turk Island.

A third Mardi Gras cruise, departing on February 14, 2026, also a 7-day Eastern Caribbean sailing, calls at the same ports plus Celebration Key, Carnival Cruise Line’s new private island destination. The new itinerary swaps calls to Amber Cove and Grand Turk.

Changes for Carnival Freedom

Eight cruises operated by the 2,980-guest Carnival Freedom, a Conquest-class ship based at Port Canaveral, are impacted by itinerary alterations.

The ship’s May 5, 2025 departure of a 5-day Eastern Caribbean sailing was to call at Grand Turk Island and Bimini. The new itinerary replaces Bimini with Amber Cove, and the time is port is adjusted.

Four voyages, with departures on September 4, 2025, September 27, 2025, January 17, 2026, and March 23, 2026, are affected by modifications.

The earliest sailing is a 4-day Bahamas cruise, while the others are 5-day Eastern Caribbean voyages. In all itineraries, the planned port call to Half Moon Cay is replaced with Princess Cays. Both are private island destinations.

Carnival Freedom Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks)

On the ship’s December 1, 2025 cruise, a 5-day Eastern Caribbean, the new itinerary swaps the days of planned port calls to Celebration Key and Nassau. Also, the port times in Nassau have been adjusted. On Carnival Freedom’s January 3, 2025 cruise to the Eastern Caribbean, the visits to Princess Cays and Nassau have been swapped.

Read Also: What to Expect When You Go on a Carnival Cruise

Finally, the January 12, 2026 Eastern Caribbean cruise will now call at Princess Cays instead of Half Moon Cays, and the line has swapped the days the ship will visit Nassau and Princess Cays.

Changes for Carnival Spirit

The 2,124-guest Carnival Spirit, a Spirit-class ship, has one itinerary change on her November 30, 2025 5-day Bahamas cruise from Mobile, Alabama. The ship will no longer call Bimini and will instead visit Nassau. Also, the date to call at Celebration Key was changed, and all port times were altered.

Carnival Cruise Line had unveiled a slew of itinerary changes across its fleet just prior to these latest modifications. It issued notices to guests booked on several 2025-26 sailings onboard five other ships — Carnival Celebration, Carnival Elation, Carnival Conquest, Carnival Glory, and Carnival Jubilee.

Other changes, also announced the same day, impacted Carnival Magic, Carnival Pride, and Carnival Sunshine. In all cases, the cruises are far enough into the future to enable guests to adjust to their new itineraries.