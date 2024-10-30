Carnival Cruise Line Confirms Proof of Veteran Service

Carnival Cruise Line is well known for its tremendous support of veterans, active service personnel, and military families. But what about when a veteran isn’t a veteran at all?

The concern about “stolen valor” has been raised and the cruise line has quickly responded about their procedures and documentation requirements.

The issue has been raised by a frequent Carnival guest who is a US Army veteran concerned about individuals receiving prizes, accolades, and honors they do not deserve. The guest reached out to Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, about these problems.

“I am curious Heald if you are aware of something that is everywhere in these United States. Stolen Valor. This is when someone is a military imposter. He will wear a uniform to get attention because they are sick in mind and soul,” the guest explained.

“My relevancy here is about your raffle for veterans to win a cruise. How is Carnival checking to see if people entering and winning the free cruise have served at all? You are not.”

Carnival Cruise Line awards a free cruise to a military member who enters the free raffle during the Military Appreciation Gathering held during every sailing. All entries across the fleet are pooled for the prize drawing, and one cruise is awarded per month.

Heald responded quickly to the concern, noting that in order for the prize to be awarded, the winning military member must absolutely provide proper documentation of their service.

“Let me say straight away and with total respect that you are incorrect,” Heald said. “We do ask for proof of service before we award the free cruise. Documents of service have to be sent to the wonderful lady who coordinates this and checks are made before the cruise is awarded.”

The guest’s concern stems from the fact that the Military Appreciation Gathering onboard is open to everyone, and there are no documentation checks at the door to ensure only valid service personnel attend.

“This is why the veterans meeting should only be for veterans who should prove they are so by showing evidence of this at the door to a Carnival staff person,” the guest continued. “Stolen Valor is punishing all of us who put our lives at the tip of the spear. Now it is happening on the ships of Carnival. These parasites should be stopped from sailing with Carnival again. They should be prosecuted.”

Heald does empathize with the guest’s concerns, but unfortunately, it would not be practical for Carnival crew members to check for military service documentation at the gatherings.

“‘Stolen Valor’ is not something I know too much about. However, from what I do know I feel very sad that anyone would want to pretend to have had the courage to serve. I think they need treatment more than prosecution,” Heald said.

It is important to note, however, that the Military Appreciation Gathering is open not just for veterans and active service personnel, but for anyone who wants to honor those who have served. This could be a family member who died while serving, who is currently deployed, or even just showing support for a veteran they know.

“Those who have not served are there because they want to pay their respects to those whose courage has allowed all of us the freedom to cruise,” Heald said.

Should the Veterans Gathering Be Only for Veterans?

To follow up on the guest’s concerns, Heald used his daily poll on his popular Facebook page to get feedback from other Carnival cruisers.

In rougly an hour, more than 7,000 votes agreed with the idea that “the veterans gathering should be for all guests to attend” while just over 2,100 votes preferred “the veterans gathering should only be for veterans and not open for everyone else.”

Carnival Cruise Line Veterans

Read Also: Military Uniforms in the Dining Room – Carnival Responds

Many guests also chimed in with their own thoughts.

“Many of the Americans on board might also like to celebrate the veterans on board, let them attend.”

“I love the Veterans gathering, it so special to me to have this way of honoring those that serve and have served. My son is a Veteran and it give me great pride to be there and show my thanks to others.”

“I am not a veteran but my husband is and the whole family always attends because it is a show of support.”

One strong thought, however, is that if the event is intended for the fellowship of veterans so they can meet others who have served and share stories, the event should only be open to veterans.

At this time, that is not the sole intention for the Military Appreciation Gathering, and in addition to veterans, it remains open to everyone who wants to show support and appreciation for all service personnel.

The gatherings are typically held in the ship’s Heroes Tribute Bar and Lounge, a dedicated space with military memorabilia and messages of support, thanks, and appreciation. Each lounge is unique on each ship, and offers unique drink options, such as the Heroes American Pale Ale on select ships, which helps raise funds that are donated to Operation Homefront.