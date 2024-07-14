Carnival Cruise Line Addresses Two Sides of Mobility Scooter Issue

Carnival Cruise Line has commented on two sides of what is becoming the contentious issue of mobility scooters onboard their ships. In both cases, the answers are not necessarily what the initial commenters may have wanted.

The cruise line’s official Brand Ambassador, John Heald, addressed mobility scooters in his most recent livestream video on his Facebook page, a weekly feature he offers to answer questions and share cruise news. Two different concerns were discussed – elevators and the sheer number of mobility scooters onboard.

The first guest expressed concern over elevator etiquette, which involves mobility scooters and wheelchairs.

Mobility Scooters (Photo Credit: Roy Hinchliffe)

“Why on the new ships, can they not put a wheelchair/mobility scooter/etc. elevator only for those people on mobility scooters or in wheelchairs?” the guest asked. “People do not automatically let us in, and they jump on leaving no room for those on mobility scooters or who have walking challenges [or are in] wheelchairs. This is really a must-have.”

The commenter does not clarify whether they are referring to guests who may have already been waiting for an elevator before a person with a mobility scooter arrived, or if they mean guests who might cut in front of a mobility scooter to get on an elevator more quickly.

Heald responds, noting that most cruisers who see someone in a mobility scooter or wheelchair waiting for an elevator will hold the door and let them in without difficulty, though it is true that not all guests may do so.

To reserve an elevator for mobility devices, it would be necessary to station a crew member on each floor and at each elevator bank to ensure all guests complied with the policy.

“We just don’t have the manpower to take 20 crew members to do that because not everybody would adhere to it if we had a big sign,” Heald explained. “We’d have to have somebody there to manage it.”

It is important to note that using a mobility scooter or wheelchair does not give guests priority access to every elevator, and all travelers – whether they have a scooter, wheelchair, stroller, etc. – should wait their turn appropriately.

Are Scooters Medically Necessary?

The second concern Heald addressed is the sheer number of mobility scooters seen on some Carnival cruises.

“I know I’m going to get a lot of crap for this, but I have to say it. The amount of mobility scooters on your ships is ridiculously gross,” the guest explained, noting that they have been on four Carnival cruises so far this year. “[On] no other cruise line do I see the amount of scooters. Do other cruise lines ask for medical proof before they are allowed on with a mobility scooter?”

This commenter noted that they have witnessed different guests park mobility scooters outside dining rooms and restaurants, then walk to their tables.

“Carnival is empowering and enabling more people to be lazy and it’s plain wrong,” the guest said. “These are not meant for people to bypass walking the ship. They are meant for people who cannot physically walk. Why doesn’t Carnival do something to stop this?”

Carnival Cruise Ship Scooter (Photo Credit: Rosemarie Mosteller)

Heald states unequivocally that Carnival Cruise Line will not be asking for verification or medical documentation about mobility scooter or wheelchair use.

“There is nothing that says you have to tell us,” Heald confirmed.

It should be noted that the cruise line may not even be able to ask for such documentation, which could be a violation of medical privacy laws. Heald does say that there may be a few guests who only use a scooter or wheelchair for convenience rather than medical or physical needs.

“I would like to think that 99% of the people you will see on our ships on a mobility scooter need it because they need it,” he said.

It should be noted that not all mobility issues are consistent. A guest who must use a scooter one day may be feeling well enough the next day not to need such assistance. Furthermore, some travelers may need scooters for longer distances, such as going from one end of the ship to the other, but can easily manage walking a shorter distance, such as to their table in the dining room or to a seat for a show.

Heald does reiterate Carnival Cruise Line’s policy that scooters cannot be parked in corridors and must be able to fit safely into staterooms, which the cruise line has been enforcing much more in recent months.

What are your experiences with mobility scooters and wheelchairs onboard Carnival ships? Share your thoughts on the Cruise Hive boards!