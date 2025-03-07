Carnival Cruise Line Can Help Guests With Noisy Problem

Getting a good night’s sleep is a relaxing and refreshing part of any cruise vacation, but if the ship seems a bit too loud, it can be hard to get those hours of sleep that are so important to refuel for the next day’s fun. Fortunately, Carnival Cruise Line can help guests with one simple accessory.

A recent guest on Carnival Sunshine reached out to the cruise line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, with the unusual request for assistance because of some noisy surroundings.

“I am on Sunshine [and I am] in bed [by] 10 p.m.,” the guest explained. “People [are] walking down the corridors, laughing and shouting. Keeping me awake which is very disrespectful, [in my honest opinion].”

While it’s unlikely that other passengers were being intentional about noise in the corridors and the idea of it being “disrespectful” is questionable, there is no question that excess noise can be bothersome to sleepy travelers.

Heald notes that everyone has different bedtime routines and sleep schedules, and having fun is just part of the ambience onboard every Carnival ship.

“People are excited, people are having fun, and people do forget sometimes that maybe people are already asleep,” he said. “I don’t think it’s disrespectful on the most part. I think it’s just the sound of fun. However, I do understand.”

Fortunately, there is a fast and easy solution – one that does not involve calling security, making complaints, or causing tension that isn’t necessary.

“Does Carnival hand out ear plugs or do we have to bring our own?” the guest asked. “If I call guest Services front desk now will they give me ear plugs?”

Heald confirmed that the Guest Services desk – aboard Carnival Sunshine, on the forward starboard side of Deck 3 (Lobby Deck), in the Sunshine Atrium – will provide ear plugs upon request.

“I will be calling guest services to have a pair of ear plugs delivered today,” he said.

I am an extremely light sleeper and use ear plugs myself. Without them, simple and often overlooked noises such as pipe gurgling from an adjacent stateroom, a door slamming down the hall, a conversation from passing guests, or even noises from public areas on the deck above or below might keep me awake.

On my first cruise, aboard the former Carnival Fascination in what was then called a verandah cabin on Deck 11, we didn’t know we were right below the ship’s fitness center.

I never got to sleep in, thanks to early morning workouts that created banging and creaking noises. This was before I knew how helpful ear plugs could be.

Carnival Cruise Interior Cabin (Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive)

More recently, I was aboard Mardi Gras and realized on the first night that I’d forgotten my ear plugs. I was facing a 7-night Eastern Caribbean itinerary and might not get a good night’s sleep the whole time!

Fortunately, a trip to the Guest Services desk quickly solved the problem, as I was given several pairs of neon yellow 3M ear plugs, and I was able to sleep perfectly.

Guests Offer More Quiet Sleep Tips

Regardless of when one prefers to retire for bedtime, there are different ways to enjoy a night of quiet sleep. While several other commenters chimed in with Heald to share their own ear plug preferences, other tips were also offered.

Read Also: How to Sleep Well During Your Cruise

Bringing along a small fan (not a large fan that is prohibited) or white noise machine can be helpful to cover up small sounds that might be disruptive.

Guests should also be careful when booking their stateroom and choose a location away from public areas, elevators, and other potentially noisy spots – a tip I could have used on my first cruise!

Noise-cancelling ear buds or lightly playing music from a cell phone are other tips that can help travelers sleep better if unknown noises are a bother.

As for me, I keep one of those extra pairs of ear plugs from Mardi Gras tucked in my go-to luggage bag permanently, so I’ll never forget my ear plugs again!