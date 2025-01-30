Carnival Changes Itineraries for Four Ships, Cancels Ports

Carnival Cruise Line has released a set of itinerary changes impacting four different ships on four different sailings from four different homeports. The impacted ships are Carnival Valor, Carnival Elation, Carnival Conquest, and Carnival Panorama.

Fortunately, all four adjusted itineraries are at least nine months away, giving travelers plenty of time to consider canceling or rescheduling their cruise vacations if they prefer.

None of the now-adjusted cruises have been cancelled and there are no changes to their homeport departure or arrival times.

“We have made adjustments to the itineraries for the following cruises, which include yours,” the email notification read.

Carnival Valor

Carnival Valor‘s November 15, 2025 departure from the Port of New Orleans will now be visiting Progreso rather than Costa Maya.

Considering the ship was originally scheduled for Costa Maya from 2-8 p.m., the change to Progreso from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. can be a positive one with much better port times.

On the same 5-night sailing, Carnival Valor will no longer be visiting Cozumel on November 18 as originally planned. Instead, the ship will be in Cozumel on November 17. The time in Cozumel remains 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Carnival Elation

Sailing from Jacksonville, Florida, Carnival Elation‘s March 2, 2026 departure is swapping ports of call. The cruise is a 5-night Bahamas cruise.

Instead of a day at Princess Cays, however, the ship will now visit Nassau on March 5. The planned call to the upcoming Celebration Key on March 4 remains unchanged.

Some travelers may be upset at missing the opportunity to relax at Princess Cays, but Nassau does offer a wide range of tour options, interesting sites, local shopping, and more for guests to enjoy.

Carnival Conquest

The March 2, 2026 departure of Carnival Conquest is changing its itinerary in the opposite way of Carnival Elation. Carnival Conquest was originally scheduled to visit Half Moon Cay and Nassau, but now the call to Nassau is replaced with Celebration Key instead.

The ship is sailing from Miami and will now visit Celebration Key on March 5. The remainder of the itinerary is not impacted.

Carnival Panorama

Sailing from Long Beach, California, Carnival Panorama‘s November 15, 2026 departure will still visit both Ensenada and Cabo San Lucas on her 6-night Mexican Riviera itinerary, but now in the reverse order.

This means that Carnival Panorama will first go to Ensenada before enjoying her extended overnight visit in Cabo San Lucas (just don’t forget the all-aboard time for the 2-day visit!). Port times in Cabo San Lucas have been slightly modified.

Carnival Panorama Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Jennelaj)

Why the Changes?

Carnival Cruise Line has not detailed why any of these itinerary changes were made. It is not unusual, however, for such minor changes to be made to future cruises as itineraries are tweaked.

These types of slight operational changes are often made to balance port usage and minimize port congestion to provide the best possible experience for all travelers. Port construction, dredging operations, and other factors may also play a part in the decision to shift itineraries.

Read Also: What to Expect When You Go on a Carnival Cruise

While these four itinerary adjustments are far in the future, if guests have already pre-booked shore tours through Carnival cruise line, those tours will be changed automatically for adjusted ports.

If the port of call visits have been cancelled, the tour costs will be refunded to the original form of payment.

Guests who may have arranged independent tours for their cruises will need to contact those tour operators about rescheduling or cancellation as necessary.

All cruise travelers should stay in close contact with their cruise line in the weeks and months leading up to their departure, just in case of similar changes that might impact their vacation plans.