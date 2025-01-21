Carnival Answers: Why Is There an All-Aboard Time for Overnight Visits?

An overnight visit to a popular port can be an exciting opportunity for cruise travelers and a chance to enjoy a delicious dinner at a local restaurant, various nightlife opportunities, and other fun ashore.

Why, then, will a cruise line still list an evening “all aboard” time for a port when the ship will be there the next day as well? Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador John Heald has answered one guest’s concerns, with an explanation travelers should take note of for their own port visits.

“I am going on my first cruise that docks at a port overnight (Cabo San Lucas) so I wanted to make sure I understood the rules. According to my itinerary the back on board time for the first night is 18:00, do I really have to be back on board by then?” the guest asks. “Does the port close or something?”

The guest does not reveal which cruise they are sailing on, but for example, Carnival Radiance often offers Mexican Riviera itineraries that include overnight calls to Cabo San Lucas. The ship’s itinerary is listed as visiting the gorgeous Mexican destination from 10 a.m. the first morning until 4 p.m. the next afternoon.

The all-aboard time for the first evening can be confusing to new travelers or even experienced cruisers, but Heald explains why it is necessary.

“Remember you’re tendering, which means you’re using the water shuttle to get to the ship. So that’s the last time you need to be back on board according to the shuttle schedule,” Heald notes, but he does go on with an informative warning for guests who choose to remain ashore overnight.

“But I should also mention that there is a chance always that on the second day when the ship returns and begins the tendering schedule again that bad weather may stop this from happening, which would mean you would have to fly home at your own expense and it would be theoretically the end of the cruise.”

Carnival Cruise Line visits a wide range of tendering ports of call, from Cabo San Lucas in Mexico to Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas to Nanortalik in Greenland to Santorini in Greece.

Some popular ports of call may also be water shuttle destinations depending on the sailing and berth availability. This includes Icy Strait Point in Alaska, Prince Rupert in Canada, and Kirkwall in the UK.

Guests should always review Carnival’s official list of water shuttle ports for updated information on what to expect at different ports of call.

Can Guests Stay Ashore Overnight?

Travelers can opt to enjoy a local hotel or resort during an overnight ship visit if they choose. This would be at their own expense, and they would have to make their arrangements independently as this is not a type of tour or excursion option offered through Carnival Cruise Line.

Heald does explain, however, that it is important to notify Guest Services if guests choose to stay ashore.

“Now, you can stay in a hotel overnight if you wish to and all you need to do if you intend to do that is to let Guest Services know 24 hours before you [are] arriving to Cabo San Lucas,” he said.

Carnival Cruise Ship at Night (Photo Credit: NAN728 / Shutterstock)

Some travelers may want to enjoy a local resort’s amenities during an overnight stay, spend time in a different casino, or have friends or family members living in the area to meet up with for such a long port stay.

Whatever the reason, it is vital to inform Guest Services so they are aware that no one is missing from the ship, which could cause an emergency overboard alert or onboard search.

Guests should also be sure to note the final all aboard time when their ship will be leaving, just to ensure they don’t suffer the humiliation of being a pier runner or accidentally miss the ship!