Carnival Celebration is Most Anticipated New Cruise Ship for 2022

As the results continue to be announced in the annual Cruise Ship Awards, it can now be revealed that Carnival Cruise Line’s second Excel-class cruise ship is the Most Anticipated New Cruise Ship of 2022.

Carnival Celebration is Most Anticipated for 2022!

Carnival Cruise Line’s second Excel-class cruise ship, currently under construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, is voted Most Anticipated New Cruise Ship for 2022. Carnival Celebration received more votes than other impressive vessels that will also enter service in 2022, including the new world’s largest cruise ship, Wonder of the Seas.

Carnival Celebration will continue the new era of ships for the cruise line when she enters service in November 2022 as part of the cruise line’s 50th Birthday festivities. The vessel, which will be fully powered by Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), will take the name of the original Celebration cruise ship, a Holiday-class vessel that sailed for Carnival from 1987 to 2008.

The massive 180,800 gross ton vessel will be almost identical to her sister ship Mardi Gras including a roller coaster at sea, voted Best Cruise Ship Feature of 2021. Carnival Celebration recently had her iconic funnel installed, and in 2022 will be floated out onto the water and undergo sea trials before being delivered from Meyer Turku.

Carnival Celebration will be based from PortMiami, in Florida, out of the newly upgraded Terminal F. The ship will debut with a 14-day Carnival journeys transatlantic voyage on November 6, 2022 from Southampton, UK. Year-round sailing from Miami will begin on November 21, 2022

Second and Third Place Cruise Ships

Cruise Hive’s annual Cruise Ship Awards have been open for voting since mid-September 2021, and readers have only been allowed to cast one vote in each of the seven categories. The Carnival cruise ship was up against eleven other cruise ships that will also debut in 2022.

Wonder of the Seas had the second-highest number of votes due to the massive anticipation for the fifth Oasis-class vessel from Royal Caribbean. Wonder of the Seas will debut from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on March 4, 2022, followed by cruises in Europe from Barcelona and Rome during the summer.

Rendering Via: Royal Caribbean

The cruise ship is in the final outfitting stages in South France and has already completed sea trials. Wonder of the Seas is an impressive 236,857 gross tons with a guest capacity of 5,734 at double occupancy.

In third place came the much anticipated Norwegian Prima, a new-class for Norwegian Cruise Line, which is in the final construction stages at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy. The ship will feature the largest racetrack at sea, spanning three levels. The NCL vessel will be 142,000 gross tons with a guest capacity of 3,215.

Now that voting is closed in the annual Cruise Ship Awards, some results have already been announced for categories, including Best New Cruise Ship of 2021, Best Cruise Homeport in the United States, and Best Cruise Ship Feature. More results are still to be announced in the coming days.