Carnival Brand Ambassador Hopes Some Cruisers Will Improve for 2025

The beginning of a new year is a popular time for resolutions, goals, and objectives to meet over the next 12 months. While personal improvements are a frequent choice, Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador John Heald has offered up a list of resolutions for guests to commit to when they set sail.

These resolutions cover some of the most popular topics and issues Heald has dealt with via guest comments, requests, and inquiries through his Facebook page in 2024. Hopefully, his suggestions will help travelers better enjoy all their sailings in 2025!

“I hope that this new year that many of you reading this will do the following for your new year’s resolution,” he explained, before listing out several resolution ideas.

“I will not try and get in an elevator until I have let everyone off first.”

Heald responded to a variety of elevator-related questions and comments throughout the year. From how to use the new smart elevators onboard certain ships to the etiquette of permitting mobility scooters on elevators and who should go first, these are common issues cruise travelers seem to have.

“I will not let what another guest is wearing affect the enjoyment of my cruise experience and the Fun I am having,” was Heald’s next suggestion.

Proper onboard attire, particularly in the Main Dining Room or on the cruise line’s designated “Elegant Evenings,” is a hot topic for many passengers. While some guests believe a stricter dress code should be mandated, others prefer a more casual look.

Other dress code issues Heald has helped guests with include whether or not pajamas should be permitted for breakfast on holiday sailings, if guests should feel free to wear robes around the ship, and wearing military uniforms for dinner.

Up next for Heald’s resolutions for cruise guests is a thought on simple courtesy, something that seems to be often missing in today’s society.

“I will perhaps say please or thank you if asking for something,” he suggested.

Heald responds to hundreds of questions and comments nearly every day through his Facebook page. It’s staggering how many people ask for favors – “something special” in their staterooms, rearranging dining assignments, etc. – without that common courtesy.

Please and thank you can go a long way in getting favors approved, whether asking Heald for assistance or onboard a Carnival cruise when speaking with one’s stateroom attendant, bartender, or other crew member.

Heald’s next resolution recommendation, in fact, deals directly with issues onboard during a cruise and how to get any problems fixed.

“I will, if I am not happy with something on board, tell someone while you are on the ship so that the crew can do what they do best and that is care and try to resolve the issue,” he urged.

Carnival Cruise Line Passengers (Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks)

Far too often, Heald hears about onboard problems after a sailing has ended, when it’s too late to help fix the issue and ensure the guest has a wonderful cruise.

No matter how small a problem may seem – excessive noise, stateroom bed configurations, needing a fan, food cooked improperly, and so forth – it is important to bring it to a crew member’s attention right away. They cannot help fix something they don’t know about.

Furthermore, if a guest does have a complaint and mentions it to Heald, his first action is to check with the ship to see whether or not the guest tried to resolve the issue onboard and what steps were taken.

Finally – Keep an Open Mind and a Smile!

Heald’s final resolution request is a tongue-in-cheek suggestion that many travelers could take to heart.

“I will realize that John Heald’s humor is not for everyone. He may make some people laugh and for others he may be as funny as an overflowing toilet,” he said. “But if I don’t like something he writes, I will not get offended and write to the beards asking for him to be fired immediately.”

Too many people quickly overreact to innocent comments, without understanding jokes or attempts to lighten the mood.

Kindness and understanding go a very long way in our society today, and hopefully, all cruise travelers will take steps to enjoy their travels in 2025 with a smile!