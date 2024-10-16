Bed Configurations in Carnival Cabins Cause Concern

Every travel group is a little bit different and varies in size and preferences – which is why Carnival offers several different categories of staterooms and configurations to fit everyone’s unique needs.

For example, a newlywed couple likely wants a big bed, while a group of friends or a family with kids may want separate beds or require an extra rollaway bed or cot.

But on Brand Ambassador John Heald’s public Facebook page, this had led to a debate on if the beds should always be separated or not and complaints that the requested setups are not always done correctly.

“WTH does someone have to do to get this bed configuration correct? How do I have the beds separated in advance so as to have that done when we arrive? I have gone through our profile and our reservation. I am unable to find that info…Why is this so difficult!!,” a frustrated future cruiser wrote to Heald.

During Carnival’s online check-in process, guests should be prompted to specify their desired cruise cabin configuration, so it’s possible this guest was trying too early.

But while this guest was frustrated over not being able to confirm her beds would be separated upon arrival, another cruiser offered a different perspective – opting against separate beds because it reminded her of her late husband.

“My late husband and I spent our first two years crammed together in a single bed at university. Then three years on a cramped mattress on the floor of a slum tenement in NYC…I would have hated to sleep in separate beds and would give anything to have him back, snuggled beside me, after 37 years alone,” this passenger wrote.

Ultimately, Carnival is able to accommodate a wide variety of needs and preferences – and there really is no right or wrong way to do things as long as the person (or people) assigned to the cabin is satisfied.

Mistakes in Room Configurations

The other issue at hand is many in the comments section expressed that their requested room configuration was not correct when they boarded past sailings.

While the room stewards want all guests to have the best possible experience, they have hundreds to thousands of cabins to tend to in a very short time period between cruises – which means that sometimes things do get missed.

“I always ask for twin beds but only a couple times were they set up that way. I have spoken to the room attendant and they show a queen set up…Why does this happen? Where is the breakdown in communication from check in to housekeeping?,” one of the hundreds of commenters wrote in response to Heald’s post.

Carnival Cruise Line Cabin

Of course, and as Heald pointed out, the solution to an incorrect cabin configuration is easy. Simply let your room steward know and they will fix it as soon as possible.

“You can do this on your booking and if for some reason it is not correct then please tell your cabin attendant who will help put it right immediately,” replied Heald.

But in addition to indicating the correct configuration during online check-in, guests should also select their specific stateroom carefully with their needs in mind.

Carnival’s standard rooms can typically accommodate up to five people. But depending on the travel party size and members, it may also be a good idea to look into different types of accommodations, such as connecting rooms or cabins that feature bunk beds.

Larger groups may even want to consider splurging on a suite for perks like extra space, and in some cases, an extra bathroom.