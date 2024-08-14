Carnival Asks Passengers to Return to Ship Due to Deteriorating Conditions

With Hurricane Ernesto impacting the cruise industry in the eastern Caribbean, guests are undoubtedly experiencing unexpected changes.

However, Carnival Cruise Line has issued a rare urgent alert to passengers on Carnival Magic’s current August 11 sailing. Due to the deteriorating weather conditions in the region, the cruise line is asking all passengers to return to the ship earlier than originally scheduled, during the current in Grand Turk today, August 14.

Even Carnival’s hugely popular brand ambassador, John Heald, posted the recent notice on his Facebook page. His page has over 582,000 followers, many of whom will likely be guests on Carnival Magic.

Heald said, “This is an update for Carnival Magic guests only. If you are ashore in Grand Turk, please return to the ship by 2:30 PM. Weather conditions are expected to deteriorate this evening, and the ship will have to sail earlier than planned.“

Guests are being asked to return to the ship by 2:30 PM rather than the original scheduled return time.

The Dream-class vessel is currently operating out of Miami, Florida on a modified seven-night Caribbean voyage due to Hurricane Ernesto.

Read Also: Grand Turk Cruise Port – Pier, Facilities and What’s Nearby

The ship was set to visit San Juan, Puerto Rico, on August 14, but that was cancelled, and the call to Grand Turk is instead taking place on the same day. The cruise line adjusted the order and times for ports, as well as adding a call to Nassau on August 16. Carnival Magic is still set to return to Miami as scheduled on August 18.

Ernesto Becomes a Hurricane

Hurricane Ernesto

According to the National Hurricane Center, Ernesto has now become a category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75mph. The storm is currently located approximately 365 Km northwest of Puerto Rico, a popular Caribbean cruise destination that was closed temporarily due to Ernesto.

The hurricane is moving northwest at 16 MPH and is expected to reach the cruise destination of Bermuda by Saturday morning, August 17. The ports on the island are expected to close, including for cruise ship visits.