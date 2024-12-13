Caribbean Port Receives Five Cruise Ships and Shatters One-Day Record

December 10, 2024, turned out to be an extraordinary day for the Caribbean Island of St. Lucia.

The nation witnessed the arrival of five cruise ships at two different ports, collectively bringing over 8,000 passengers to St. Lucia – a record one-day high.

The bustling activity saw Oceania Cruises’ 30,277-gross-ton Insignia, Silversea’s 28,258-gross-ton Silver Shadow, Celebrity Cruises’ 91,000-gross-ton Celebrity Summit, and Royal Caribbean’s 137,308-gross-ton Explorer of the Seas calling at Port Castries, the island’s largest port near the capital city of Castries.

The ships carry 10,461 passengers and crew combined.

Meanwhile, the smaller, adult-only Le Champlain, which is just shy of 10,000 gross tons and carries 184 guests, docked at the Port of Soufriere, located on the west coast of the island near the iconic Pitons.

“We are very excited to welcome five vessels to our shores!” said the Government of Saint Lucia on its social media channels. “Silver Shadow, Celebrity Summit, Explorer of the Seas, Insignia, and Le Champlain – we wish all passengers and crew a day filled with adventure!”

Saint Lucia Cruise Port’s winter season, which runs from October through April, officially kicked off on October 10, 2024, with the arrivals of the 4,485-passenger Celebrity Summit and Royal Caribbean’s 1,756-guest Rhapsody of the Seas.

The island anticipates 459 cruise calls by the season’s end – nearly double its 264 calls during its 2023-24 season, which brought 614,980 passengers.

Projections suggest this season’s numbers could surpass the 2019 record of 789,176, potentially reaching over 823,132 visitors, including those to the island’s third port, Pigeon Island, on the northwest coast near Gros Islet.

Local media reports island workforce, including taxi drivers, tour guides, and hospitality workers, has experienced a surge in employment opportunities due to the increasing number of cruise calls.

“We are looking forward to a busy and exciting cruise season with a positive outlook for our company and community,” said Lancelot Arnold, general manager of Saint Lucia Cruise Port.

Growth and Expansion on the Horizon

St. Lucia’s rapid growth has spurred upcoming enhancements to its port facilities at Port Castries, which includes the two-berth Pointe Seraphine Cruise Port Terminal and the smaller La Place Carenage Cruise Port Terminal.

Initiated by Global Ports Holding (GPH), which took over port operations in early 2024, and in collaboration with the St. Lucia Air and Seaports Authority, the project will revamp both Port Castries and the Soufriere waterfront at the tune of $135 million.

Cruise Ship Docked in St. Lucia (Photo Credit: Lissa Poirot)

Work includes the addition of a new cruise berth as well as the expansion of existing berths to accommodate larger cruise ships at Pointe Seraphine, which will contribute to more record-breaking passenger arrivals.

La Place’s terminal will also add two berths and create a new boardwalk to provide easy access to town, which is 20 minutes away.

Additionally, the Vendor’s Arcade in Castries will receive a facelift as the project transforms the retail experience for guests. A new Fisherman’s Village is also planned for Banannes Bay in Castries to offer new spaces for local vendors and artisans.

In Soufriere, development projects include the construction of a new amphitheater and food and beverage areas.

Although GBH did not release a timeline on the project, it expects the improvements will help the port welcome more than 1 million cruise passengers annually when it is complete.