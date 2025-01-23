Captain of Worst Modern Cruise Ship Tragedy Seeks Early Prison Release

Thirteen years ago, the worst modern cruise ship tragedy unfolded as the world watched Costa Concordia capsize with more than 4,000 souls aboard on January 13, 2012.

Thirty-two people lost their lives, and the captain of the vessel was ultimately condemned for abandoning ship while guests were still aboard.

According to Today, that former captain – Francesco Schettino – is now seeking early release from his 16-year prison sentence under a provision in Italian law that permits a “semi-liberty” release after those convicted have served at least half their term.

The hearing of the surveillance court of Rome to consider Schettino’s request is set for March 4, 2025. At that time, judges will decide whether to grant the semi-liberty release or to refuse and keep Schettino incarcerated.

While in prison, having been convicted of multiple counts of manslaughter and other charges, Schettino has already proven his good behavior and earned 45 days of leave per year. He has also earned work privileges digitizing judicial documents.

Any appeal for his early release is controversial, particularly since the tragedy was a direct result of Schettino’s decision to divert from Costa Concordia‘s planned route for a “salute” maneuver.

During that maneuver, the ship hit rocks near the island of Giglio, rupturing the hull. The ship listed severely and eventually capsized and partially sank.

“It’s sad to know that he could return home,” survivor Vanessa Brolli said. “Regardless of the judges’ decision, we are certain that Schettino will live the rest of his days with the weight of this tragedy on his shoulders. This is the greatest punishment for him.”

Schettino began working for Costa Cruises in 2002 as a member of the security department, and was promoted through the ranks. He was first appointed captain in 2006, and the new Costa Concordia was his first command. He subsequently commanded other ships in the fleet before returning to Costa Concordia.

During Schettino’s 19-month trial, many concerns were raised about what happened that night aboard Costa Concordia.

Generator failure and power loss, whether or not the navigation alarm system was activated, the presence of a dancer on the bridge with home Schettino was having an affair, the lack of a muster drill earlier in the sailing, delays in launching lifeboats, and other factors were all considered.

After the incident, Schettino exhausted his legal appeals and began serving his 16-year prison sentence in May 2017.

The Fate of Costa Concordia

Following the accident and subsequent investigation, the 114,147-gross-ton Costa Concordia remained off the island of Giglio resting on her starboard side until September 2013.

During the first two months after the disaster, great care was taken to remove the ship’s fuel and minimize any risk of environmental contamination. Once that removal was complete, the delicate salvage operations were planned.

Costa Concordia Accident (Photo Credit: COLASIMO)

On September 17, 2013, Costa Concordia was carefully righted by rotating her 65 degrees via a parbuckling procedure, using ballast and cables to bring the ship upright once more.

In July 2014, the ship was refloated and towed to Genoa, Italy for scrapping. Severe starboard damage was easily noted where the hull had buckled under pressure while capsized.

The final scrapping of Costa Concordia was completed in July 2017 as the remainder of the ship’s hull was broken and dismantled, just two months after Schettino began his prison sentence.

Ultimately, the salvage operation cost an estimated $1.2 billion (USD), which is even more than the ship’s $570 million construction, one of the most expensive salvage operations in maritime history.