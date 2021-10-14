Captain Kate McCue to Take the Helm of New Celebrity Cruise Ship

The Celebrity Cruises female captain that’s taking social media by storm is to take the helm of the cruise line’s new cruise ship, Celebrity Beyond. Captain Kate McCue will take control of the new vessel when it debuts in Spring 2022.

Celebrity Beyond Captain

Captain Kate McCue, who has more than 3.5 million follows across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, has already been breaking records as the first American female to captain a major cruise ship. She’s now going to be the captain for Celebrity Cruises’ newest cruise ship, Celebrity Beyond.

The famous captain will take the helm when the new vessel debuts in Spring 2022. Celebrity Beyond’s maiden voyage will depart on April 27, 2022, from Southampton, England, for a 10-night Western European cruise including calls at Bordeaux, France; Lisbon, Portugal; and Seville, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, and Barcelona, Spain.

“This is a day that I’ve been waiting for since we made the first cut of steel on our beautiful Celebrity Beyond. Captain Kate has transcended what it means to be a captain as a voice and example of inclusivity, diversity, and change,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo.

“She constantly thinks about how she can go above and beyond, mirroring the exceptional design and imagination of the ship she will captain. I’m beyond excited to see her take our guests to locations that will open their eyes to the beauty of the world around them and experience travel on a new-luxury ship without comparison.”

Captain Kate McCue on Celebrity Beyond During Construction

In 2015, McCue became the first American female captain when she took the helm of the Celebrity Summit. Since then, she’s also been the captain of Celebrity Equinox and the new Celebrity Edge in 2019. While on the first Edge-class vessel, she also captained the ship’s first-ever all-female bridge team.

“To be the ‘take out’ captain for a new vessel is an honor for any captain and it is an absolute dream come true for me. I always say that if you see it, you can be it and I hope that Celebrity Beyond sails as an inspiration for all to see past convention in pursuit of any goal in life,” said Captain Kate McCue. “I’m forever grateful to Lisa for entrusting this labor of love to me to captain. The thoughtfulness and imagination she put into this ship is only matched by her forward thinking to move the industry beyond what it is now and see what it should be.”

Render Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises

She will take her celebrity status to the new Celebrity Beyond, as the ship will offer a variety of Mediterranean journeys, including nine-night Italian Riviera and France itineraries and 10-night Greek Isles itineraries through early October. The flagship will also begin Caribbean cruises following the Inaugural season.

Celebrity Beyond is currently in the final stages of construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France. Once completed, the third Edge-class cruise ship will be 140,600 gross tons with a guest capacity of 3,260 along with 1,400 crew members from 60 countries.