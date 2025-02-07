Broken Stabilizers Alter Cruise Ship’s Antarctic Voyage

The waters of the Southern Ocean surrounding Antarctica are renowned for being rough and challenging, particularly where the “Roaring Forties” and “Furious Fifties” latitudes send fierce winds from the west to the east.

In these waters, ship stabilizers, used to reduce the motion of the waves for passenger comfort and safety, are especially vital.

Which is why Seabourn Cruise Line’s loss of stabilizers on the Seabourn Venture has forced the vessel to scrap its upcoming 3-day visit to South Georgia.

“As the area around South Georgia often experiences heavy seas with large swells and with your comfort in mind, we have regretfully made the decision to alter our itinerary and will no longer call to South Georgia,” said Seabourn Cruise Line.

The company revealed Seabourn Venture’s stabilizers are not “operational” and that its Fleet Operations Center is planning a route for the smoothest sailing possible.

Set to embark from Ushuaia, Argentina, on February 11, 2025, after a flight from Buenos Aires on the 10th, the Antarctic expedition cruise was meant to sail for two days through the Drake Passage before arriving in Antarctica on February 14 for six days of its “Antarctic Experience.”

Two more days at sea would have the 23,000-gross-ton ship arriving in South Georgia on February 22, where Seabourn Venture would stay through February 24.

The ship was scheduled to spend two more days at sea before reaching the Falkland Islands on February 27.

Without working stabilizers, the vessel will now spend 10 days in Antarctica before sailing back through the Drake Passage and arriving in the Falkland Islands on February 25.

Instead of three days in the Falklands visiting West Point Island, Saunders Island, Port Stanley, and Isla Malvinas, Seabourn Venture has extended this route to six days.

Passengers will now also visit Carcass Island, New Island, and Steeple Jason.

The cruise line says the longer visits to Antarctica and the Falkland Islands allow the ship to “explore further than our planned itinerary, potentially exploring south past the Antarctic Circle,” in more sheltered and calm waters.

However, addressing the notoriously bad conditions of the Drake Passage, Seabourn warns of more changes to come.

Photo Courtesy: Seabourn

“We will manage the timing of crossing through the Drake Passage to take advantage of the most optimal weather windows. This may result in additional changes to your itinerary, including earlier or later timing for the crossings to and from Antarctica,” said the cruise line.

Passengers can expect to receive more updates from the ship’s captain directly while on board, as the voyage is truly becoming more expedition-style and requiring more flexibility.

“When we plan our expeditions, our goal is always to take guests to the destinations they expect to visit,” said Seabourn Cruise Line. “When changes are necessary, we share in your disappointment and deeply appreciate your understanding.”

The itinerary will pick up its original schedule and spend March 2 at sea before finalizing the voyage in Ushuaia on March 3, 2025.

Compensation Offered

Despite Seabourn Venture’s malfunctioning stabilizers, the 264-guest expedition ship is designed to sail in polar regions and is built to PC6 Polar Class standards.

To compensate for the changes, the cruise operator is offering each passenger sailing on Seabourn Venture’s affected voyage a $1,000 refundable onboard credit.

The credit can be used on kayak and submarine expeditions, spa treatments, and any onboard purchases.

Additionally, guests are being awarded a Future Cruise Credit worth 25 percent of their paid cruise.

That credit can be used for cruises as well as Flight Ease flights, pre- and post-cruise packages, taxes and fees, or travel insurance through SeabournShield.