Banned Passenger Finally Gets to Embark on Villa Vie Odyssey

The approximately 100 passengers onboard Villa Vie Odyssey already had to wait about five months longer than planned to embark on their home away from home.

But, for two passengers who were particularly outspoken about the extensive delay, Bonny Kelter and Jenny Phenix, the wait has been extra long as Villa Vie Residences terminated their contracts due to their complaints in WhatsApp messages.

“We have received over a dozen formal complaints from residents regarding your continuous complaints and negativity. This behavior has significantly impacted the morale and well-being of other passengers,” Chief Operating Officer Kathy Villalba told Phenix at the time.

“Given the overwhelming feedback, we must cancel your contract permanently to uphold the well-being and satisfaction of our community,” continued Villalba.

Both women denied being rude, disrespectful, or threatening in their messages and claimed that they did not turn to the media or try to go public until after their cruise contracts were actually cancelled.

That said, the messages they sent are not publicly available to verify the content.

But despite their protests, neither woman was onboard when the vessel finally set sail from Belfast, Ireland, on October 3, 2024. The 24,344-gross ton vessel was originally supposed to start her ongoing world cruise on May 15, 2024.

But while Phenix is still in a dispute with the residential cruise line, Kelter was able to reach an agreement that will allow her to join the vessel when it begins the South America Segment of its first 3.5-year world cruise in December 2024 – just in time for Christmas.

“I am happy that Villa Vie Residences and I were able to resolve our issues. I am elated about joining the ship and beginning the fulfilment of my lifetime dream of travelling the world while living aboard a cruise ship,” Kelter told Shipmonk UK.

Kelter will finally be able to take advantage of her more than £75,000 investment (about $95,513 USD), which is what she paid for her home at sea.

She will also be reunited with her belongings that were onboard when the ship set sail without her, including important items like medications and valuable jewelry.

Where is Villa Vie Odyssey Now?

The process of transforming the former MS Braemar from Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines into Villa Vie Residences’ first residential cruise ship was wrought with both administrative and technical issues – leading to the extensive delay.

But after a rocky start, everything seems to be resolved and all has been well for the inaugural portion of Villa Vie Odyssey’s first world sailing – which explored destinations in Spain, Portugal, France, and Morocco.

The residential cruise program allows guests to own their own home onboard or to sign up for one-year to four-year memberships starting at just under $50,000 annually – with room onboard for about 600 residents.

Passengers Celebrating Departure of Villa Vie Odyssey (Photo Credit: Villa Vie)

The long-term cruisers then get to see the world as the smaller ship circumnavigates the globe every 3.5 years – with the maiden world cruise expected to visit 425 destinations and over 100 islands across 147 countries and seven continents.

For many, like the 66-year-old Kelter, it’s a desirable retirement option – as guests get to see the world, own their own residence at a lower cost than many homes on land, and have their needs met through the all-inclusive onboard experience. There is even a health center onboard that offers complimentary consultations.

Per cruise tracking data, Villa Vie Odyssey is currently sailing in the Caribbean Sea. Her official itinerary – which was updated in October 2024 – has her exploring the Caribbean from November 14 until December 17, when she transitions to South America via the Panama Canal.

Kelter will actually join the ship in Panama City, Panama, on December 17. She will be onboard for the entirety of the South America segment – which lasts until April 23, 2025, and includes several multi-day port calls.

The remainder of 2025 includes visits to bucket list destinations throughout North America, Japan, the Philippines, and the South Pacific.