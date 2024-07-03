CEO Addresses Delayed Launch of Villa Vie Odyssey and Sets Launch Date

Villa Vie Residences‘ CEO Mikael Petterson addressed the latest delay of the Villa Vie Odyssey in a new video, announcing a definitive launch date of July 20, 2024, for the ship’s world cruise.

Originally scheduled to debut on May 15, 2024, following a multi-million-dollar renovation, the ship’s launch has been pushed back multiple times and remains docked for extensive renovations in Belfast, Ireland’s Titanic Yard.

The latest postponement stems from the need to replace extremely outdated rudder stocks on the 24,344-gross-ton Odyssey, which has not sailed with guests since March 2020, when it was a part of the Fred Olsen Cruises’ fleet. Rudder stocks are vertical shafts that force the turning of the ship’s steering gear to the rudder blades.

Villa Vie Odyssey During Dry Dock (Photo Courtesy: Villa Vie Residences)

Petterson was frank as he detailed the challenges faced during the ship’s renovation process. “It’s been a long journey,” he sighed.

“We took possession of the vessel four months ago. At that time, we had no knowledge about the vessel; the maintenance records had been deleted. We were given a clean slate on all of the equipment on board,” he said.

He continued to detail the current hold up by addressing the rudder stocks. “The rudder stocks are the original rudder stocks from 30 years ago. They can’t be thinner than 295 millimeters. They were measured in at 283, so significantly lower than what’s acceptable. We had to replace them,” he said.

The unforeseen issue pushed the refurbishment timeline further as the new parts were machined in Denmark and require precise integration with the ship’s existing systems. Although Petterson says the timeline is still fluid, “The 20th of July is our very, very last date we need to be ready to take residents on board for our launch date.”

Petterson recognizes the 924-resident ship still needs to float out and undergo certifications and clearances from maritime officials, but says they have padded the schedule by two weeks to ensure they make the deadline.

“This is still an older vessel and we are still facing some challenges here and there. It would be not so wise to think we are going to get things perfectly done all of a sudden,” he said. “But there is some room for us to wiggle.”

The optimistic Petterson shook off his fatigue at the process and said he can’t wait for the next couple of weeks to get on the water and welcome passengers.

Navigating Delays and Challenges

Villa Vie Odyssey, formerly Braemar, faced multiple setbacks even before the rudder stock issue came to light two weeks ago. Initially, the ship underwent a dry dock in Edinburgh, where it stayed until April 24, 2024. During this period, the ship’s debut was changed from May 15 to May 30, necessitated by the need to relocate the launch from Belfast to Southampton, England.

The initial delay was then extended to June 4, 2024, due to complications with the ship’s grey water tanks. These tanks, essential for holding water from kitchens, showers, and laundry facilities, needed repairs to meet environmental standards for water treatment before discharge into the ocean.

While still in dry dock, Petterson stressed the entire crew continues to work to get the ship where it needs to be, and will continue to keep working until residents arrive.

Villa Vie Odyssey Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: Villa Vie Residences)

Once Villa Vie Odyssey is ready to set sail, exactly two months from its initial launch schedule, it will begin a 3.5-year Continual World Cruise. Departing from Southampton, it will cover 425 ports across 147 countries over 1,301 days, with port stays ranging from 2 to 7 days.

Starting in Europe, the ship will head to Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean before venturing to Antarctica in 2025. The itinerary continues with stops in South America, Alaska, Asia, the Pacific Islands, and Australia, and New Zealand. It will end its global journey in Europe in 2027.

Villa Vie Residences residents who have been in Northern Ireland since the initial delays have been welcome to board the ship during dry dock and watch the progress. Petterson says they have been extremely patient.