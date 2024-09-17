Guest Removed From Delayed Villa Vie Odyssey Cruise Over Texts

Future passengers of Villa Vie Odyssey have been waiting a long time for their lives at sea to finally begin. But for one prospective guest, the voyage will never take place.

Jenny Phenix, a 68-year-old resident of Florida, was excited to join the continuous world cruise offered by Via Vie Residences, which is meant to circumnavigate the globe every three and a half years.

She even sold her possessions, liquidated her businesses, and gave up her home in order to prepare to live on the high seas.

However, Phenix has been removed from the ship’s roster due to her negativity in the WhatsApp texting app concerning the delayed voyage, which the cruise line claims has poorly impacted morale.

“We have received over a dozen formal complaints from residents regarding your continuous complaints and negativity. This behavior has significantly impacted the morale and well-being of other passengers,” Chief operating officer Kathy Villalba told Phenix.

“Given the overwhelming feedback, we must cancel your contract permanently to uphold the well-being and satisfaction of our community,” continued Villalba.

But considering the voyage has been delayed since May of 2024, stranding many passengers in Belfast, Ireland, where the ship is based, some frustration is understandable.

While Phenix admits to being one of the more outspoken members of the various WhatsApp groups, she insists she was always respectful and that other passengers appreciated that she was willing to ask the tough questions – especially as the delays kept coming.

The actual messages sent by Phenix have not been released to the public, so it’s unclear what was really said.

“I was never rude or disrespectful and I never participated in personal attacks.These were private conversations – I posted nothing on social media platforms,” Phenix told The Telegraph.

“The frustration among the residents grew after every delay. I tended to be one of the more outspoken in asking important questions. Many of the residents thanked me privately for speaking up for the entire group,” continued the ousted passenger.

The “emotionally devastated” woman has now been forced to move in with her daughter to figure out her next steps.

This blow comes after the mother of two invested in Life at Sea’s residential program, which was cancelled after the company filed for bankruptcy at the end of 2023, leading her to turn her sights to Villa Via Residences in the first place.

Phenix is still owed $30,000 (USD) from Life at Sea Cruises – which will make her comeback even more difficult this time around.

More Bad News From Villa Vie Residences

While many might suggest that Phenix could appeal the cruise line’s decision, another statement obtained by The Telegraph proves that the residential cruise line will not be budging.

“Ms Phenix broke multiple terms and conditions and signed a non-disclosure agreement. The founding residents voted and agreed to uphold her suspension and we plan on respecting that decision,” said Villa Vie’s CEO, Mike Petterson.

That said, things aren’t exactly going swimmingly for the remaining residents either. The 929-passenger vessel, which was formerly known as Fred. Olsen Cruise Line’s MS Braemar, has been plagued by delays and technical difficulties since its transformation from cruise ship to residential ship began.

One of the key issues was related to problems with the ship’s outdated rudder stocks, an essential piece of navigation equipment, that were showing signs of wear and tear after 30 years of service.

Odyssey (Credit: Villa Vie Residences)

Another delay came from an issue with the steelwork in the grey water tanks onboard, which are essential for processing waste correctly and hold water from kitchen uses, showers, laundry facilities, and hand washing stations.

As recently as September 10, 2024, more bad news came from the cruise line after the 25,000-gross ton vessel didn’t pass her sea trials with flying colors – likely leading to more delays as the cruise line works to obtain the necessary certification.

The sea trials are a series of evaluations that test the ship’s major components, such as propulsion, speed, and navigation, that must be successfully passed before a new (or revamped) vessel can enter service.

This blow comes shortly after Villa Via Residences said it would stop paying for guest accommodations in Belfast while they wait to set sail, meaning guests will now have to pay out of pocket.

The cruise line explained that the company has already spent around $500,000 in hotel costs and couldn’t feasibly spend any more.

As of the time of publication, Villa Via Odyssey still does not have an official date in place to embark on her continuous world voyage, and it’s unclear when one will be set.

Once she does enter service, the transformed vessel will operate back-to-back world cruises that are supposed to call on 425 destinations in 147 countries, including more than 100 tropical islands.