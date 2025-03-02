Antigua Breaks Ground on ‘Best Cruise Port’ in the Caribbean

Cruise NewsPort News

By Lissa Poirot
Antigua new cruise terminal
Antigua new cruise terminal (Rendering Courtesy: Global Ports Holding)

Antigua’s cruise tourism is poised for transformation following the groundbreaking of its brand-new cruise terminal.

The new build promises to elevate travel to the island nation by offering a more welcoming entry to the Lesser Antilles hotspot in the Caribbean.

The sophisticated new hub, a collaboration between Antigua Cruise Port and Global Ports Holding (GPH), the titan behind the world’s largest cruise port operations, kicked off with a ceremonial sod-turning ceremony, held on February 10, 2025.

In a who’s who of dignitaries, including Antigua’s Governor Sir Rodney Williams, Prime Minister Hon. Gaston Browne, and Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation & Investment, Hon. Charles Fernandez, the event felt like a red-carpet event, amping up the excitement for the new space.

During the ceremony, Fernandez praised the joint venture, saying, “This magnificent expansion project will put Antigua and Barbuda at the top of the list, in my opinion, for best cruise port in the region.”

Also on hand at the event were GPH Chairman and CEO Mehmet Kutman and Gasper George, general manager at Antigua Cruise Port, who said the terminal, part of the “Upland Development Project,” has been five years in the making.

The new St. John’s terminal, located at the port’s fifth berth, will sit on four acres in the capital city and span 1.6-million square feet. Construction is expected to continue through June 2026, with reports the new facility will cost $40 million to complete.

“This undertaking represents a massive economic boost for our community with a substantial multi-million-dollar investment being undertake by GPH,” said George. “We remain committed to ‘unlocking quay opportunities’ for the people of Antigua and Barbuda.

Antigua Port groundbreaking
Antigua Port groundbreaking (Photo Credit: Global Ports Holding)

Day Club and Local Bazaar to Entice Nearly 1 Million Guests

Antigua plans to open its stylish new terminal in the summer of 2026, promising a state-of-the-art facility that will cater to passengers with a variety of retail shops.

A highlight will be a new Bazaar, providing a local marketplace experience with crafts, arts, and goods that reflect the culture of the island nation.

Another key feature of the terminal will be the exciting new Antigua Day Club, which will provide passengers a place to chill within steps of cruise ships without having to leave the terminal.

The club will provide cruise passengers with a relaxing island oasis complete with a swimming pool, restaurant, and bar.

Additionally, passengers will find several food and beverage outlets, including an ice cream parlor that will be located within a green space they can enjoy when disembarking from their voyages.

The new terminal in St. Johns is part of GBH’s plans to entice more cruise line homeportings after the fifth berth became home to its largest vessel to call Antigua home, P&O Cruises’ 5,200-passenger Arvia, in January 2023.

The ship remains a staple on the port’s cruise schedule and is joined by calls from other major cruise lines such as Oceania Cruises, Princess Cruises, Silversea, MSC Cruises, and Norwegian Cruise Line, not to mention sister P&O Cruises vessels.

Antigua has witnessed tremendous cruise growth since recovering from the devastating impacts of 2017’s Category 5 Hurricane and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2024, its cruise port welcomed a record-breaking 580 cruise ship calls that brought 825,526 passengers to its shores – reflecting a 27 percent growth in ship visits and 23 percent growth in guests over the previous year, respectively.

Antigua and Barbuda are expected to receive 900,000 cruise passengers in 2025.

