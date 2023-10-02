Another Cruise Line Introduces Vegan Menus Fleetwide

Princess Cruises, a line dedicated to superb culinary experiences, is introducing carefully curated vegan menus across all 15 ships in its fleet.

A wide range of plant-based dishes are available, each crafted just as carefully as any menu item offered in Princess Cruises’ main dining rooms or specialty restaurants.

Princess Cruises is introducing a new, creative vegan menu aboard all its ships, focusing not only on delicious plant-based meals, but also to showcase both culinary creativity and eco-consciousness.

The new menu is currently being rolled out fleetwide, though the exact dates of the menu to appear on individual ships has not been announced.

The new menu is in response to guests’ desire for additional healthy, plant-based dining options without sacrificing the gourmet quality Princess Cruises is renowned for.

Emerald Princess Open Decks (Photo Credit: EWY Media / Shutterstock)

“Our dedication to delivering unforgettable culinary experiences continues to evolve with current trends, including the desire for more vegan offerings,” said Sami Kohen, Princess Cruises Vice President of Food and Beverage. “Our new plant-based dinner menus offer our vegan guests an extraordinary culinary journey while providing reassurance and peace of mind with dishes they know meet their lifestyle preferences.”

The new menus help expand Princess Cruises’ culinary offerings to meet more guest needs and preferences. Travelers can request the vegan options pre-cruise via their travel agent, contacting Princess Cruises, or on the Cruise Personalizer as they manage their booking. Guests can also request vegan menu choices while onboard their sailing.

Delicious Plant-Based Options

There is no lack of variety in the new vegan menus, which feature starters, robust salads, soups, pastas, and entrees, all of which offer curated pairings of plant-based items.

Guests might start their meal with roasted pears dressed with dried apricots and pistachios, Baja-style cauliflower tacos, a “Green Goddess” salad with tofu, creamy white bean soup, or a hearty roasted eggplant and tomato soup. Black beans on toast topped with tomato and avocado and a fresh potato salad with Dijon mustard and herbs are other tantalizing appetizers.

Pastas such as fettuccini with walnut sauce, penne with red pepper pesto, and farfalle and summer squash with tomatoes, basil, and pine nuts are all available, likely in both starter and entrée portion sizes.

Main dishes include rich stir-fried Portobellos with soy-maple sauce, a plant-based Shepherd’s pie, and “Walkaway Ratatouille” for a fun twist on a classic favorite.

All vegan dishes are carefully prepared without the use of any animal products, ensuring compliance with what can occasionally be strict dietary guidelines.

Growing Trend on Cruise Lines

Princess Cruises adding vegan menu items follows the recent introduction of all new vegan menus aboard sister company Carnival Cruise Line, which has introduced the new menus aboard limited ships already and is rolling out the vegan choices to the rest of the Carnival fleet before the end of the year.

While Princess Cruises and Carnival Cruise Line are both owned by parent company Carnival Corporation & plc, the two lines’ vegan menus are each distinct to the individual lines and not simply a sharing of dishes.

Carnival’s Hawaiian Salmon Poke

More and more cruise lines are adding vegan options to their menus as such items become increasingly popular and highly requested by cruise guests.

While vegetarian menu items have been available for many years, truly vegan dishes have been scarce not only because of the lack of high-quality, plant-based items for gourmet use, but also because of preparation challenges.

Now, cruise lines are meeting those challenges with excellent results, and diners are impressed by the superb variety of vegan dishes.