Another Carnival Ship Changes Course to Avoid Hurricane

Due to Tropical Storm Lidia, which is forecast to become a hurricane in the next day, guests aboard Carnival Panorama are not having the cruise itinerary they originally booked.

The ship’s Mexican Riviera itinerary has had to be drastically altered with one port cancelled and others rearranged to avoid the worst weather and provide the safest, smoothest sailing.

Itinerary Change for Carnival Panorama

The Vista-class Carnival Panorama departed Long Beach, California on Saturday, October 7, 2023 for an 8-night Mexican Riviera cruise that was to have visited Cabo San Lucas, La Paz, Mazatlan, and Puerto Vallarta.

Because of Tropical Storm Lidia, however, the ship is unable to maintain the original itinerary and some changes have been necessary. Guests onboard were notified of the adjustments just hours before they were to have called on Cabo San Lucas, the first port on the original itinerary.

“Unfavorable weather is forecasted for Cabo tomorrow. The conditions would make it unsafe to conduct water shuttle operations and dampen your experience in port,” the letter explained. “Further, we will not be able to safely sail to Puerto Vallarta and must cancel the visit.”

Photo Credit: NoyanYalcin / Shutterstock

Instead, the revised itinerary is that the ship will remain at sea on Monday, October 9, and will visit La Paz and Mazatlán on Tuesday and Wednesday as originally scheduled.

The visit to Cabo San Lucas has been moved to Thursday, October 12 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and to make up for missing Puerto Vallarta, a second day will be spent in Cabo San Lucas on Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., giving guests more time to enjoy that energetic and beautiful port destination.

“We were looking forward to delivering the itinerary you had expected and share your disappointment for this weather-related change,” the letter concludes. “We apologize for this change of plans and thank you for your understanding.”

Carnival Panorama is not the only cruise ship impacted by this Pacific storm. Carnival Miracle has also radically altered the current cruise to avoid the worst of the weather, and ships from Royal Caribbean International and Holland America Line sailing in the region may also change itineraries as needed.

Shore Tour Options

All pre-purchased shore tours booked through Carnival Cruise Line for Puerto Vallarta are automatically cancelled and refunded to guests’ onboard accounts, while tours for Cabo San Lucas are being moved to the appropriate day and time as necessary.

The Shore Excursions team is also arranging additional tours in Cabo San Lucas for the ship’s extended time in port. Guests can book those tours through the Carnival Hub app or by visiting the Carnival Adventures desk on Deck 3 (Lobby Deck), forward, near the Panorama Atrium.

Carnival Panorama Cruise Ship (Photo Copyright: Ritu Manoj Jethani / Shutterstock)

Guests who may have made independent tour arrangements should contact their tour providers for options for refunds or rescheduling as available.

The 133,500-gross-ton Carnival Panorama can welcome 4,008 guests at double occupancy, or up to 5,146 travelers when fully booked. The ship is homeported year-round from Long Beach, California, offering a variety of Mexican Riviera itineraries.

Tropical Storm Lidia

Tropical Storm Lidia is currently located approximately 340 miles (547 kilometers) southwest of Cabo San Lucas and is moving northeast at 5 miles per hour (8 kph). The storm currently has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (105 kph), though gradual strengthening to a full hurricane is expected on Monday.

A gradual shift to an east-northeast track is also expected on Monday. This will position the storm to make landfall on the central Mexican west coast, most likely somewhere between Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta late on Tuesday, October 10. Hurricane and tropical storm watches have already been implemented in the coastal areas most likely to be impacted.