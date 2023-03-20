Another Carnival Cruise Director Promoted to Fleet Position

Carnival Cruise Line has announced the second popular cruise director to be promoted to the position of “Fleet Cruise Director” to oversee the line’s entire cadre of cruise directors. Chris “Donkey” Salazar will be the second person with this new title, and the position will include training operations and other work aboard multiple ships.

Two Cruise Directors Promoted

The second employee promoted to the Fleet Cruise Director position has been revealed as Christopher Salazar, a long time, popular cruise director on multiple Carnival ships.

This followed the cruise line’s January announcement that Mike Pack was the first to be promoted to “Fleet Cruise Director.” Carnival Cruise Line brand ambassador John Heald announced the two promotions, with congratulations for both Pack and the as-yet-unannounced second cruise director for their amazing work.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

“I would like to add my congratulations to Mike Pack who along with one other Cruise Director has been promoted to Fleet Cruise Director,” Heald said. “[They] will be responsible for working with and assisting all the current group of wonderful Cruise Directors and will help train new CDs.”

Meet Chris “Donkey” Salazar

Salazar has been with Carnival Cruise Line since November 2008, serving on a number of vessels, including as cruise director aboard Mardi Gras, Carnival Sunshine, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Glory, Carnival Liberty, and other ships. He has been recognized as “Team Member of the Month” several times, and is always a positive force not only for cruise guests, but also for all crew members.

Salzar embraced the nickname “Donkey” early in his Carnival career when a young guest innocently commented that Salazar’s big ears and teeth had a resemblance to the popular Shrek animated character. Salazar loved the nickname and has made it his own with his quirky, vibrant personality.

The Australian-born natural entertainer is an energetic, colorful personality (with the outfits to match) and a favorite cruise director for many guests, who will be sad to learn he will no longer be assigned to a single vessel. Many frequent cruisers will select specific voyages in order to sail with their favorite cruise directors.

“Hey Carnival family, so this will be my last contract as Cruise Director,” Salazar said when announcing his new position. “I’m very proud and happy to say that I have been promoted to Fleet Cruise Director. A massive thank you to everyone one for the love and support over the last 14 years and so excited for what the future will bring.”

What Will Fleet Cruise Directors Do?

While cruise directors are well known for leading onboard events such as dance parties and evening performances, as well as interacting with crew members and facilitating all entertainment on a vessel, what will a fleet cruise director do?

The newly created position is intended to help guide the training for new cruise directors and to assist with entertainment operations across the entire Fun Ship fleet, rather than remaining assigned to a single cruise ship.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

The overall role is sure to be defined in part by how both Pack and Salazar embrace their new duties. Some of the responsibilities are obvious, such as conducting training for cruise directors and entertainment staff, including each ship’s “Fun Squad” members who host trivia contests, line dance lessons, deck games, and more.

Other fleet cruise director duties are likely to include participating in product and event development, such as new game show or Lido Deck game options, as well as interacting for guest relations and safety, crew morale, mentoring staff, and more.

It is also likely that the new fleet cruise directors will make appearances at notable events, such as naming new ships, visiting new ports of call, land-based conferences or award ceremonies, or opening newly constructed cruise terminals.

While no announcements have yet been made about what sailings on which ships either Pack or Salazar may participate in, guests are sure to find them onboard here and there throughout the Carnival fleet for amazing and memorable voyages.