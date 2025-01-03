American Actor Recreates Iconic Carnival Cruise Commercial

In 1984, Carnival became the first cruise line to launch a national television advertising campaign. As part of that campaign, Kathie Lee Gifford famously sang “Ain’t We Got Fun” while promoting the original “Fun Ships.”

Not only is Gifford’s performance still considered iconic decades later, but that commercial was groundbreaking for the cruise industry and really helped to establish Gifford as a TV personality.

But through a collaboration with the Miami-based cruise line, Hallmark Star Jonathan Bennett paid tribute to the singer-songwriter and American TV host in a modern remake of Gifford’s famous commercial.

The new video is a scene-by-scene recreation of the original advertisement – with Bennett using the same or similar choreography, singing his own cover of “Ain’t We Got Fun,” and wearing almost the same costumes as Gifford (but using a modern man’s wardrobe).

The video, which was posted jointly on Carnival and Bennett’s Instagram pages on January 2, 2025, received over 10,000 likes in just the first several hours – with viewers seeing it as the perfect way to kick off a new year of fun.

“This is exactly what I needed to see on January 2! Well done and thank you!” one Instagram user wrote.

“Wow even the wardrobes match! Well done,” another person commented, along with a clapping hands emoji.

Some liked the commercial so much, they even asked for more recreations of Carnival’s most famous advertisements from the past.

“Next up, “If They Could See Me Now” commercial, please,” author Chad Beguelin replied, referencing another one of Gifford’s commercials that was filmed onboard the original MS Celebration.

Watch Bennett’s Version of the “Ain’t We Got Fun” Commercial Below:

But while this video was meant to honor Gifford and her extensive connection to Carnival, Bennett is also important to the family friendly cruise line.

Not only is the American Actor the godfather of Carnival Firenze, which entered service in April of 2024, but he and his husband, actor and singer Jaymes Vaughan, take an annual Carnival Cruise to celebrate their anniversary.

Kathie Lee Gifford’s Extensive History With Carnival

The former Today show host has had a more than 30 year relationship with Carnival Cruise Line – during which time she has served many roles on behalf of the brand.

In addition to starring in multiple famous TV commercials, Gifford effectively acted as a full-fledged Carnival spokesperson in the 1980s and 1990s.

She also served as the original Godmother to two early Carnival ships that are no longer sailing: the original Celebration (in service from 1987-2008) and Carnival Ecstasy (1991-2022).

Kathie Lee Gifford on Carnival Breeze

While Gifford hasn’t served as Godmother again, she has continued to play a role in milestones for Carnival’s ships. For example, she participated in the naming ceremony of the transformed Carnival Sunrise on May 23, 2019.

But more recently, Gifford got to pass on the family tradition of being Godmother to a Carnival ship to her daughter, actress Cassidy Gifford.

The American celebrity got the honor of personally asking her daughter to become the godmother to Carnival Celebration, which launched at the end of 2022.

She also returned to Carnival as a business-savvy owner of GIFFT Wines – which Carnival ships began carrying in 2015. She launched the brand through a partnership with Scheid Family Wines – which is one of the largest vineyard owners in Monterey County, California.

A decade later, GIFFT wines are still served across Carnival’s fleet in the main dining rooms and at most (if not all) bars. They can also be ordered as part of the Cheers! Drink Package or purchased through the “Cruise the Vineyards” Wine Package.