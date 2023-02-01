A Month of Sailings Cancelled for One Carnival Cruise Ship

Carnival Cruise Line has begun reaching out to booked guests and travel agents to let them know that due to a dry dock, a full month of sailings must be cancelled for Carnival Glory. The impacted sailings include departures in March and April 2024, giving impacted guests plenty of time to adjust their travel plans as they prefer.

Carnival Glory Cruises Cancelled

Carnival Cruise Line brand ambassador John Heald confirmed today that a number of sailings must be cancelled for Carnival Glory in spring 2024, as the ship will be entering dry dock for maintenance. The impacted sailings include all departures from March 24, 2024 through and including the April 28, 2024 sailing.

“I do apologize for this of course and we will though be excited to have her back looking stunning inside and out after her dry dock is completed,” Heald said.

The cancelled cruises occur at a time when the Conquest-class vessel is planned to move homeports. Right now, Carnival Glory is homeported in New Orleans, offering mostly 7-night roundtrip Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries, with a few different select voyages on her schedule.

After the dry dock, the ship will reposition to Port Canaveral, where she will offer 3- and 4-night cruises to The Bahamas, a great getaway option from central Florida. Each of those sailings will visit ports such as Nassau, Bimini, and Princess Cays, the cruise line’s private island destination, depending on the cruise length and departure date.

Compensation for Guests

As Carnival Cruise Line is reaching out to booked guests, refunds are sure to be available for the cancelled cruises, as well as for pre-booked services such as pre-paid gratuities, drink packages, specialty dining reservations, shore tours, and other onboard purchases.

The cruise line may also offer alternative sailings or incentives for guests to rebook, such as extra onboard credit, but such incentives are not guaranteed and should not be expected, especially since the cancellation is being made more than a year in advance. This gives guests plenty of time to plan a different cruise or adjust their travel plans accordingly.

Dry Dock Upgrades

The nature of the dry dock and anticipated repairs has not been disclosed, but is likely to include routine hotel upgrades and refreshment of public spaces, such as new flooring, painting, and other work.

Carnival Glory first entered the Fun Ship fleet in 2003, and has had several dry dock refurbishments in her 20 years serving guests. Her last dry dock was in June and early July of 2021, when cosmetic enhancements were made and the ship received the new red, white, and blue hull livery that first debuted with Mardi Gras.

In early 2022, the ship also had a “wet dock” refurbishment, which included routine hotel maintenance, renaming and rebranding Creams’ Cafe to the JavaBlue Cafe, adding the Carnival Adventures Store, and expanding the casino.

Because the 2024 dry dock is a month-long repair schedule, a fair few projects are sure to be going on at once, and when the ship reenters service, she will undoubtedly look better-than-new and be ready to welcome guests for fabulous cruise vacations.

Carnival Glory weighs in at 110,000 gross tons, with 13 passenger decks. The ship can welcome 2,980 guests when booked at double occupancy, or as many as 3,806 passengers when fully booked with all berths filled.

