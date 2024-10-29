2025 Reservations for Carnival’s Specialty Dining Venues Are in Demand

Cruises are all about the food, from casual poolside snacks to all-you-can-eat buffets to luxurious gourmet dinners. Specialty dining experiences are also popular and add even more delicious options for passengers.

Now, Carnival Cruise Line has opened reservations on 2025 sailings for four top specialty dining options: Chef’s Table, the Bonsai Teppanyaki Lunch, Carnival Kitchen, and the whimsical Thing 1 & Thing 2 Breakfast.

The fact that reservations are now open for these specialty meals was confirmed by John Heald, Carnival Cruise Line’s brand ambassador. Booked guests, however, have noted that some options are not yet available for their specific sailings.

Whenever bookings open fleetwide, some do sell out quickly or there may be slight technical delays for all the booking options to open on different platforms, such as through Carnival’s website or via the Carnival Hub app.

Each of the now-available dining experiences offers a unique look at Carnival dining and the talent of onboard master chefs, as well as providing a delicious meal for participants.

The Chef’s Table experience is one of the most popular choices for Carnival cruise guests. This is an elite dining event offering unique tastes and behind-the-scenes insights into how the cruise line’s chefs prepare intricate dishes.

Just 12-16 guests get to enjoy the multi-course meal, and the menu varies seasonally across the fleet. The price is $116.82 per person, and includes souvenir mementos.

The Bonsai Teppanyaki Lunch is a more lighthearted event with nearly acrobatic moves by skilled chefs as the meal is prepared right in front of guests, with food literally flying through the air. The cost is listed at $44.84 per person.

Carnival Kitchen is a fun way to hone one’s cooking skills through a variety of classes. While exact offerings vary on different ships and sailing dates, typical classes include a Pizza Master Class, ice cream themes, sushi-making, pasta classes, tailgate treats, cake workshops, and more. Prices vary depending on class type but average about $45 per person.

For even more fantastical fun, check out the Thing 1 & Thing 2 Birthday Breakfast spectacular, which features a themed menu and visits from favorite Dr. Seuss characters. The price is $15 for adults and $10 per child.

Guests should note that all prices are subject to change. Booking early will lock in the published price and confirm a guest’s reservation for these unique culinary experiences.

But Reservations Are Already Full!

Even just hours after the bookings for 2025 sailings have opened, some experiences already seem to be sold out.

It is also possible that those travelers reporting sold out options are simply on popular sailings where these very exclusive dining events have already been fully booked.

Holiday cruises such as Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas, as well out-of-school periods such as spring break and the summer season often fill up these types of reservations quickly. Booked travelers can keep checking back in case of cancellations or revisions that may open more available slots.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Fortunately, there are always other great dining options onboard every Carnival cruise ship. Other specialty dining options can be booked for dinner reservations, and some options are available for fantastic lunches.

The Main Dining Room menus are always varied and offer a dedicated vegan menu as well, while the Lido Buffet is a fast and easy choice for casual meals.

Throughout the day, other casual dining options such as Guy’s Burger Joint, the Carnival Deli, various pizza joints (depending on which ship one is on), the BlueIguana Cantina, and much more are available to tempt every guest’s taste buds.

What is your go-to choice for the very best dining on a Carnival cruise ship? Share your top picks and dining tips on the Cruise Hive boards!