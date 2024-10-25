“You Can’t Wear That” – Carnival Prohibits Pool Item That May Be Needed for Safety

Safety is important on every cruise ship and savvy travelers know to be careful at all times, such as using hand railings on stairs and being aware of slippery decks.

Carnival Cruise Line, however, will not permit passengers to use one common, easy item that could help prevent slipping and falling, particularly in and around pools and hot tubs that are always busy spaces onboard.

A concerned guest reached out to John Heald, the cruise line’s Brand Ambassador, bringing the situation to his attention.

“My elderly husband now wears water sandals on the pool deck and in the water for safety (after slipping getting out of the pool, requiring five stitches),” the guest explained.

“Today a lifeguard informed him he could not wear water shoes in the pool. Nowhere in the Carnival pool and safety information does it state water shoes are not allowed. We’re disappointed and concerned about safety and further injuries.”

While the guest does not clarify which Carnival cruise ship they were sailing on, the cruise line’s pool safety policies are the same fleetwide. Heald responded and explained the reasoning for not permitting water shoes.

“We don’t allow water shoes in the pool. The reason is because they may have picked up some kind of germ or even a piece of glass or dirt that may go into the swimming pool,” Heald said. “That’s why we don’t allow them.”

The cruise line’s reasoning is sound, because a guest might wear water shoes all over the ship – possibly stepping on spilled food in the Lido buffet or walking on public bathroom floors, for example. Similarly, the same guest may wear those shoes off the ship in port, which could mean walking on all types of dirt, sand, or rocks.

If that material gets into the ship’s pool, it can contaminate the water and may clog or damage filters. This would mean the pool needs to be closed and would be unavailable to any guests.

It should be noted, however, that what the original commenter said – “Nowhere in the Carnival pool and safety information does it state water shoes are not allowed,” – is true.

Main Pool on Carnival Cruise Line (Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive)

Carnival Cruise Line’s Pool Safety does note that no diapers are permitted in the pool, but there is no specific restriction stated about pool shoes, or even regular shoes for that matter.

The majority of the Pool Safety discussion covers swim life vests, crew water safety training, and some other basic guidelines, such as “use pool at your own risk” “showers are required prior to use” and “use ladder and handrails to enter and exit the pool.”

Other commenters have noted that the unwritten policy of no swimming shoes isn’t always fully enforced.

“That’s odd since I regularly wear water shoes in the pools,” another guest confirmed.

Aren’t Bare Feet Dirty?

The restriction against pool shoes may seem odd when bare feet can also be dirty. The difference, however, is that the decks of a cruise ship can get very hot, and most people do not go barefoot all over the ship.

This means travelers are more likely to be wearing flip-flops, sandals, or shoes around the ship as they head for the pool. Once they get a lounge chair (without saving the chairs for too long!), they would then remove their footwear just before entering the pool or hot tub.

Furthermore, since guests are required to rinse off in the nearby showers before getting in the pool, that would help rinse off any dirt or debris – this would rinse off easier from bare feet than from shoes with firmer soles.

Unfortunately, just as with the policy about water shoes, pre-pool showers are not always fully enforced and not all travelers rinse off before entering a pool or hot tub.