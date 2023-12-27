New Cruise Line Unveils First Ship, Will Look Familiar to Cruisers

AROYA Cruises, a new cruise line operated by Cruise Saudi with a focus on Arabian sailings, has unveiled its very first ship, which will look familiar to Norwegian Cruise Line guests.

Though the ship is undergoing extensive refurbishment before she will begin welcoming guests, the vessel is the popular Breakaway class first pioneered by Norwegian Cruise Line.

AROYA Cruises Reveals First Ship

The new ship poised to debut AROYA Cruises has been unveiled, with an impressive length of 335 meters (1,099 feet) and 19 decks featuring 1,682 staterooms.

The ship is the former World Dream from Genting Cruises, which went bankrupt in January 2022. The ship ceased operations and was part of liquidation proceedings.

While the ship’s new name for AROYA Cruises has not been officially announced, shipyard data indicates the name as Aroya Manara. The vessel is currently undergoing extensive refurbishment at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Bremerhaven, Germany. Cruise Saudi purchased the vessel in early 2023.

Photo Credit: Hitman H / Shutterstock

Now, the ship is being refit for Arabian tastes and preferences, with the goal of redefining Arabian holidays and bringing luxury cruising to the region.

“We are delighted to sail into the new year with the unveiling of our first AROYA Cruises ship,” said Lars Clasen, CEO of Cruise Saudi. “This marks an exciting milestone for Cruise Saudi in creating a world-class cruise industry in Saudi, whilst offering a new way to holiday in the Kingdom for locals. We look forward to welcoming the first passengers on-board.”

The ship is poised to offer an “eclectic” range of dining options, as well as “a remarkably Arabian hospitality experience that reflects the warm and welcoming values of Saudi culture.”

The new ship can welcome 3,364 guests when booked at double occupancy, and is also home to more than 1,600 crew members. Onboard, guests will find world class spa facilities, karaoke rooms, both adult and children’s pools, the “Amazing Sailors Zone” for young cruisers, and a spacious shopping mall with high end international brands.

New Aroya Cruises Ship

A total of 17 restaurants will be featured, along with a water park with five water slides and a new kids splash zone, exclusive spaces for women, including a pool, gym, thermal spa, and separate prayer room, and much more.

Of special interest are the two onboard theaters, one for world class production shows and another specially designed for unique dinner shows. The unique “Bridge Simulation Experience” is also sure to be a fun activity for all guests to learn more about the phenomenal cruise ship.

Additional details about the ship are sure to be announced in the months leading up to her inaugural sailing.

When Will the Ship Set Sail?

No official debut date has yet been announced for Aroya Manara, though the new cruise line has confirmed a start date sometime in 2024. On the cruise line’s website, August 26, 2024 is listed as a “refurbishment date” and may indicate the ship’s delivery to the cruise line, the completion of the refurbishment, or an inaugural sailing.

The ship will first be homeported in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on the Red Sea. Itineraries have not been confirmed, but are likely to include outstanding ports in the region such as Yanbu and Dammam – already ports managed and promoted for tourism by Cruise Saudi. Other itineraries are likely to include further destinations along the Arabian Gulf and the Red Sea, as well as in the Mediterranean.

The very name of the cruise line – AROYA – combines the words “Arabian” and “roya” which means vision or dream, bringing together the best of Arabian culture and hospitality with the dream of amazing cruise experiences for every traveler that reflect the values of inspiration, enrichment, generosity, and respect.

Stay tuned to Cruise Hive to learn more about this unique new cruise line as the new ship draws closer to her debut!