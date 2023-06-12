World’s Biggest YouTuber Takes Over $1 Billion Cruise Ship

MrBeast, the widely acclaimed YouTube superstar and philanthropist famed for his exhilarating challenges and acts of goodwill, has embarked on a new adventure at sea.

The video blogger takes his audience on a tour of various yachts, each more luxurious and expensive than the last, culminating in the grandeur of a $300 million yacht.

However, the fun doesn’t stop there. As the ultimate finale, MrBeast takes his subscribers on a cruise onboard one of the biggest cruise ships in the world, Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas. During the first two days that the video has been live, it has racked up a massive 62 Million Views on Youtube.

MrBeast Embarking on a Humorous Sea Adventure

MrBeast has gone maritime in his latest video. The extremely popular YouTuber has embarked on an unprecedented adventure that has taken his content creation to a new level. MrBeast’s latest endeavor is an exploration of luxury yachts and cruise ships, including one of the world’s largest, Royal Caribbean International’s Harmony of the Seas.

Credit: Mr. Beast

The journey commences with MrBeast humorously purchasing a $1 yacht. The novelty of this tiny vessel was quickly overshadowed by its lack of seaworthiness as it started to sink, prompting a comical, quick escape by MrBeast and his companions.

The next step in the maritime journey is a tour of a $1 million yacht. This more spacious vessel offers surprising luxury, with several bedrooms and a sizeable living area.

Credit: Mr. Beast

Continuing the luxurious maritime tour, MrBeast and his friends proceeded to a $10 million yacht. They admire its larger size and the superior amenities it offers, such as additional bedrooms and plush seating areas.

The extravagance doesn’t stop there. On a $25 million yacht, MrBeast and his crew enjoy the added novelty of having pizza delivered by helicopter. The excitement increases even further when they tour an impressive $50 million yacht. However, this is where it starts getting interesting.

The conclusion of the superyacht section is a jaw-dropping $300 million yacht. With an onboard crew of 50 members attending to their every need, MrBeast and his friends explore numerous decks, extravagant suites, a state-of-the-art gym, a movie theater, and even a helicopter pad.

In a surprise twist, NFL legend Tom Brady even makes a guest appearance, adding more fun and games to the nautical experience.

MrBeast Setting Sail on Harmony of the Seas

The video’s grand finale sees MrBeast setting sail on the Harmony of the Seas. This cruise ship is one of the world’s largest in the world at 226,963 gross tons.

MrBeast’s video begins with a tour of the ship without any guests onboard, touring all the amenities onboard, and concludes with him showing what he has become famous for, giving back to his subscribers. Four hundred of his subscribers are all given a free cruise onboard the 1 billion dollar cruise ship.

Photo Credit: GERARD BOTTINO / Shutterstock

MrBeast has undoubtedly shown his audience the full spectrum of maritime experiences, ranging from a modest $1 yacht to the colossal Harmony of the Seas. The popular YouTuber’s video provides a unique, entertaining perspective on the differences between private yachts and massive cruise ships.

Harmony of the Seas is currently sailing from Miami, Florida, to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. Stops include Perfect Day at Coco Cay in the Bahamas, Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico, and Roatan in Honduras in the western Caribbean. On eastern Caribbean cruises, the ship visits Perfect Day, St. Thomas, St. Maarten, and St. Kitts.

The third-largest Oasis-class cruise ship stretches an impressive 1,188 feet in length and spans 215.5 feet in width. Although not the largest cruise ship in the world, she is the longest by about eight cm or three inches over her sister, Wonder of the Seas.

Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock

Harmony of the Seas can accommodate a total of 6,687 guests, with 5,479 guests in double occupancy supported by 2,200 dedicated crew members. Guests have a choice of 2,747 staterooms, including 1,957 balcony rooms, 448 inside rooms, 266 outside rooms, and more.

The ship features 16 guest decks and 18 total decks, highlights include attractions such as the Ultimate Abyss, a 10-story slide, The Perfect Storm, a trio of water slides, and Splashaway Bay, a kids’ water park. Built by the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in St. Nazaire, France, she sailed on her maiden voyage on May 29, 2016.