West End Theater Production Debuting on Cunard’s Newest Ship

Cunard Line announced the debut of the Olivier Award-winning comedy, “Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of)” on its Queen Anne vessel. The show will premier as part of the ship’s British Isles Festival Voyage.

A Cultural Voyage

In a move that bridges the grandeur of traditional theater with the majesty of the seas, Cunard Line has announced its latest onboard entertainment venture, the staging of the multi-award-winning West End comedy, “Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of)” on the 113,300-gross-ton, Pinnacle-class Queen Anne.

The announcement comes as the ship prepares for its inaugural sailing on May 10, 2024, and its subsequent British Isles Festival Voyage, set to depart on May 24, 2024, for a two-week circumnavigation of the British Isles.

Queen Anne, the new 2,996-passenger and 1,225-crew ship, becomes Cunard Line’s fourth ship, joining Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, and Queen Victoria. Her debut makes it the first time Cunard Line will have four ships simultaneously sailing.

“We are excited to be teaming up with the incredible David Pugh for the at-sea premiere of ‘Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of),’ which is one of the most acclaimed West End productions of recent times,” Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said. “I truly believe we are redefining luxury entertainment at sea with Queen Anne.”

The Theatric Experience

Passengers on board Queen Anne for her maiden season can expect a dynamic performance of “Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of)” that, according to show creator Isobel McArthur, is “deeply affectionate towards the iconic Jane Austen original.”

“Our version of the original rom-com is ‘Pride & Prejudice’ but told by the servants – with karaoke!” added McArthur. “It is a big-hearted, dynamic ensemble piece where those who normally just serve the tea are suddenly playing every part… They can’t wait to present this special iteration of the play for its very first at-sea audience.”

Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of)

Following its debut, the show is slated to become a mainstay of Queen Anne’s entertainment offerings. The ship will feature several “Event Voyages” filled with special guests and partnerships for a series of performances, interactive workshops, and master classes.

Based in Southampton, Queen Anne will mark her debut with a 14-Night Canary Islands’ cruise departing on May 10, 2024. This early cruise will call on Funchal, Madeira; Arrecife, Gran Canaria, and Tenerfie, Canary Islands; and La Coruna before returning to Southampton.

Read Also: New Cunard Ship Glides Through Final Sea Trials

Next, Queen Anne will begin her celebrated 14-night British Isles Festival cruise, which will include her official naming ceremony, a celebration in Cunard’s spiritual home of Liverpool, and the debut of “Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of)”.

This voyage will call in Edinburgh, Kirkwell, Invergordon, and Greenock, Scotland; Belfast, Northern Ireland; Liverpool, England, and Cork, Ireland, on a roundtrip sailing from Southampton that concludes on June 7.

Queen Anne Ship Sea Trials (Credit: Cunard Line)

From there, Queen Anne will begin a season of exploration that includes more British Isles itineraries, along with Western Mediterranean, Norwegian Fjords, Northern Europe, and Scandinavia.

What Else to Expect on Queen Anne

Beyond the London Theater experience, guests aboard Queen Anne can look forward to an array of enriching amenities. For instance, live music will be found throughout the vessel, including a resident pianist in the Commodore Club during pre-dinner hours, and the sound of harp strings and contemporary bands in various lounges.

Dining on Queen Anne will include imaginative menus in the main dining room for breakfast, lunch and dinner. For those seeking additional options, the ship will offer Mediterranean flavors, Japanese cuisine, and a flagship steakhouse, as well as the Golden Lion pub, which adds a British pub at sea. Afternoon Tea will be available daily in the Queens Room.