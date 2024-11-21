Weather Prompts Route Changes for Newest NCL Cruise Ship

Inclement weather is affecting guests onboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Viva as the ship sails the Western Mediterranean on an 11-night voyage that departed from Rome on November 18, 2024.

Bound for Lisbon, Portugal, the ship was to call at 10 popular ports in Italy, France, Spain, and the UK, but rough weather conditions have prompted the line to alter Norwegian Viva’s itinerary.

Under a revised itinerary, the ship will call at just eight ports, and add one day at sea plus an overnight in Barcelona in a bid to avoid heavy rain and windy conditions along the Italian, French, and Spanish coasts.

Cut from the itinerary are three in-demand destinations — Livorno, Italy, the port for Florence; and Nice and Marseille, France, gateway to Provence.

“Unfortunately, due to heavily deteriorating weather conditions in the North Tyrrhenian Sea and French Riviera, including the Gulf of Lion, our scheduled call to Livorno, Italy, and Nice and Provence, France, have been cancelled.

While the weather is outside our control, we share your disappointment and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” a notice distributed to Norwegian Viva guests said.

The National Weather Service forecast for the Riviera region from Italy to Spain calls for heavy rain and winds up to 22 miles per hour during the coming days. A Moderate Warning for wind is in effect for the coastal area of Nice, France, through midnight November 23, 2024.

Norwegian Viva was to call at Livorno on November 20, 2024 and remain in port from 9:15 am to 8:30 pm. Instead, the ship called at the port of Palermo, Sicily, visiting from 8 am to 7 pm. Nice, France, was on the itinerary for November 21, 2024, from 8 am to 6 pm, however, the ship spent the day at sea instead.

Rather than call at Marseille, France, on November 22, 2024, from 6 am to 6 pm, the ship will dock at Barcelona at 8 am and remain there overnight, departing on the morning of November 23, 2024.

After that, weather permitting, the itinerary will continue as originally planned, with calls to Palma De Majorca, Ibiza, Motril, and Cadiz, Spain, on November 24 to 27, 2024, followed by a final call to Gibraltar, UK, on November 28, 2024 before the cruise ends in Lisbon the next day.

The notice to guests pointed out that cruisers can look forward to exploring Sicily’s history, cuisine, and culture during the port call there, as well as experience an immersive overnight visit to Barcelona, world renowned for its architecture and rich cultural attributes.

Cruise Line Offers Onboard Credit, Discount on Future Cruise

Norwegian Cruise Line will attempt to blunt its guests’ disappointment by providing a $100 onboard credit per stateroom plus a 15% discount on a future cruise, which will be applied as a Future Cruise Credit. The credit will be valid starting on December 4, 2024 and is good for any published cruise departing through December 31, 2025.

Norwegian Viva is the line’s second Prima-class ship and entered service in 2023. Accommodating 3,200 guests, the ship was christened at PortMiami almost exactly a year ago, on November 28, 2023.

The ship features Norwegian Cruise Line’s largest inside, ocean view, and balcony cabins in addition to a large variety of suites.

Specialty restaurants include Food Republic, the Asian-Latin fusion eatery; Cagney’s Steakhouse, an American classic; Hasuki, serving Japanese dishes; Le Bistro, for French specialties; and Los Lobos, offering Mexican favorites, among other venues.