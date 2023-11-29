Norwegian Viva Christened and New Terminal Display Revealed

The newest Norwegian Cruise Line ship and second in the award-winning Prima class, Norwegian Viva, has been officially christened in a glittering ceremony with both modern and traditional elements in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

The event also included paying homage to the cruise line’s history and dedicating a new installation at the Norwegian Cruise Line Terminal in Miami.

Norwegian Viva Christened

The new Norwegian Viva has been officially named and welcomed into the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet. The traditional ceremony, which included breaking the celebratory bottle of champagne over the ship’s hull for blessings and good luck, was held at PortMiami at the cruise line’s dedicated terminal.

“To christen Norwegian Viva in Miami is incredibly special to many of us at NCL, not only because Miami is our hometown, but also because we can share this moment with our local family and friends,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line.

The ship’s godfather, Luis Fonsi, did the honors of breaking the champagne bottle.

Fonsi has a particular connection to the ship not only because he is based in Miami, but because the Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter, and musician is a native Puerto Rican.

Norwegian Viva Christening (Photo Credit: Norwegian Cruise Line)

Norwegian Viva will be homeported from San Juan from mid-December 2023 through early April 2024, and will return to Puerto Rico in fall 2024 after the Mediterranean sailing season ends.

“It is so exciting to celebrate the magnificent Norwegian Viva in true Latin-style in Miami and alongside fellow A-list Latino entertainers,” said Fonsi. “We are giving her a proper despedida before she makes her debut in my hometown of San Juan, Puerto Rico.”

Also part of the festivities were traditional blessings and welcoming speeches, live entertainment from additional performers with Miami and Latin roots, and thanks given to all who helped bring the new ship to life.

David J. Herrera, Norwegian Cruise Line President (Photo Credit: Alexander Tamargo / Norwegian Cruise Line)

“Launching a ship is no solo endeavor. I am overwhelmed with gratitude towards the entire NCL team, our partners and especially our amazing crew who have contributed to bringing Norwegian Viva to life and who care for and deliver exceptional vacation experiences for our guests,” said Herrera.

Living It Up Aboard Norwegian Viva

Since her debut in August 2023, Norwegian Viva has already been delighting guests and offering the world-class cruise vacations Norwegian Cruise Line is known for.

“The addition of Norwegian Viva further elevates our world-class fleet, providing our valued guests with another incredible way to vacation, discover new experiences and create unforgettable memories,” said Harry Sommer, president & chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

“Since she launched in August, Norwegian Viva’s initial guest satisfaction scores have outshined any newbuild in the history of the NCL fleet, a testament to not only how stunning this ship is, but also the exceptional level of service and attention provided by our amazing crew on board.”

Norwegian Viva Cruise Ship (Photo Copyright: Robert McGillivray / Cruise Hive)

The 142,500-gross-ton ship can welcome 3,099 guests at each sailing, with 1,500 crew members aboard to provide exceptional service.

Onboard, passengers can enjoy outstanding features such as the Indulge Food Hall with 11 distinct eateries; the interactive “Every Wing Has a Silver Lining” artwork at the Metropolitan Bar; the 3-story Viva Speedway go-kart track; the racing slides The Drop and The Rush; the luxurious Mandara Spa; high speed Starlink internet service; and much more.

After limited sailings from Miami, Norwegian Viva will set sail from San Juan beginning on December 15, 2023 with various 7-night Caribbean itineraries to top tropical ports of call such as the Virgin Islands, Antigua, Barbados, and more.

Terminal Addition Also Introduced

The christening ceremony took place with more than 1,500 guests in attendance at Norwegian Cruise Line’s LEED Gold certified Miami terminal, which also included the unveiling and dedication of the Knut Kloster Hall.

Knut Kloster Hall (Photo Credit: Norwegian Cruise Line)

The hall is a tribute to Norwegian Cruise Line’s founder, Knut Kloster, and walks visitors through the cruise line’s 57-year history of innovation and creativity in the cruise industry. Displays include a timeline of all Norwegian Cruise Line ships from the original Sunward to Norwegian Viva, including the gross tonnage, guest occupancy, godparent, and years of service of each vessel.

A list of the cruise line’s leadership and a brief biography of Kloster is also part of the terminal. Guests will especially enjoy the detailed models of ships on display, as well as the graphic timeline of the cruise line’s history.