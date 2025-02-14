Virgin Voyages Ship Will Miss Popular Port Due to Congestion

More than 4.6 cruise passengers visited the island of Cozumel off the coast of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula in 2024.

But passengers boarding Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady on February 23, 2025, won’t join the growing number of visitors.

The cruise line alerted its upcoming sailors that port congestion is forcing the 110,000-gross-ton vessel to find a new call during its 5-night “Riviera Maya” voyage.

Up to 2,770 guests will now visit Grand Turk in the Turks and Caicos Islands on February 25. And with the only other call on the roundtrip journey from Miami being the Bimini Islands in the Bahamas, they may need to rename the sailing.

“We wanted to let you know that we’ve had to make a port change to your voyage,” said Virgin Voyages to guests.

“Due to port congestion, we’re adjusting our itinerary and replacing Cozumel (Playa del Carmen) with Grand Turk in the beautiful Turks and Caicos.”

Passengers were not offered anything other than an apology from the cruise line, but many passengers on social media shared excitement in the change.

“I’ve been to Cozumel 3 times on a cruise so I’m actually VERY happy about this!” shared one passenger on Reddit.

“I was very excited to see this message this morning,” said another.

Despite one sailor being disappointed by the island’s lack of cenotes and submersible excursions, passengers considered the change an upgrade.

Not Such a Bad Alternative

Besides Valiant Lady, more than 166,000 passengers are scheduled to visit Cozumel on February 25, 2025, including Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Legend and Carnival Miracle and Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas and Serenade of the Seas.

Three additional vessels from Celebrity Cruises, Princess Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises are also on the call sheet.

Cozumel Cruise Port, which decided to add a $5 fee per passenger to support the costs of managing such a large volume of visitors in 2025, operates the International Cruise Terminal, Punta Langosta, and Puerto Maya cruise terminals.

It can actually accommodate 10 cruise ships at one time but typically will not host more than eight vessels at once.

Grand Turk (Photo Credit: JTTucker)

Although Virgin Voyages’ arrival would fall within the port’s capabilities, the fact so many large ships will be in port on the same day could mean a less-than-pleasant experience for its passengers, all having to compete for limited tour operators available for excursions.

In Grand Turk, which will also welcome Carnival Cruise Line’s 4,090-passenger Carnival Venezia when Valiant Lady arrives, sailors can expect a less crowded experience.

Instead of eight ships a day, the port typically sees just eight ships a week.

But that doesn’t mean the port isn’t up to par with Cozumel. In 2024, the port welcomed over 1 million cruise passengers and has already started 2025 strong, with more than 150,000 guests already gracing its shores.

The 13-acre Grand Turk Cruise Center is also a dedicated cruise center with a beach, lagoon-like swimming pool, duty-free shopping, restaurants, and a spa just steps from disembarkation. Here, cruisers will also find the Caribbean’s largest Margaritaville, featuring a swim-up bar.

The center is much like the Virgin Voyage’s private Beach Club at Bimini, which offers a lagoon-style swimming pool, beach, private cabanas, and free meals and snacks.