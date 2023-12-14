Virgin Voyages Launches Wave Season and New 2025 Itineraries

Straight off the heels of Resilient Lady’s successful maiden voyage from Melbourne, Australia, to Hobart, Tasmania, on December 11, Virgin Voyages shared more exciting news for would-be passengers in the form of an unprecedented wave season sale.

Wave Season Sale and Expanded Port Destinations

Available through January 31, 2024, Virgin Voyages is introducing an enticing offer. Under the promotion, customers booking a voyage for one person will receive a substantial 70% discount on the fare for a second passenger.

This offer is further sweetened by Bar Tab credits, allowing customers to enjoy up to $600 for onboard purchases. These purchases include specialty coffees, top-shelf cocktails, and the brand’s signature Shake for Champagne feature with Moët delivery on demand.

The Bar Tab promotion is structured with tiers based on voyage length: $100 for voyages four nights or less, $200 for 5 to 6 nights, $300 for 7 to 13 nights, and $600 for trips lasting 14 nights or more.

Looking ahead to the summer of 2025, Virgin Voyages has ambitious plans to expand its reach by adding 21 new port destinations across its itinerary. These additions span a diverse range of locales, including Iceland, Italy, Ireland, and the Caribbean. Noteworthy among these are the picturesque ports of Reykjavik, Naples, Dublin, Istanbul, and Porto in Portugal.

Scarlet lady Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Joni Hanebutt / Shutterstock)

Scarlet Lady, boasting a capacity of 2,700 passengers and weighing in at 110,000 tons, is set to navigate through Europe. The ship will embark on a mix of 6- to 15-night sails, exploring destinations like southern Spain, Mallorca, Morocco, and the historic cities of Florence and Rome in Italy before returning to Portsmouth, UK. From Portsmouth, the ship will undertake a series of voyages to Reykjavik, Norway, Ireland, Scotland, and the French cities of Bordeaux and Cannes.

Mirroring the capacity and size of Scarlet Lady, Valiant Lady will continue its popular 4- and 5-night Caribbean routes, adding longer voyages to the idyllic Grand Turk in the Turks and Caicos and Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands.

Resilient Lady, currently positioned in Australia and New Zealand and accommodating 2,700 passengers, will chart a course through Bail, Indonesia; Singapore; Phuket, Thailand; Oman; Dubai; and Santorini, Greece, en route to Athens. Upon arrival, it will launch 7-night Greek voyages and introduce new 10- and 11-night itineraries, calling on Istanbul; Mykonos, Greece; Dubrovnik, Croatia; and Crete.

Resilient Lady Arrives in Sydney (Photo Courtesy: Virgin Voyages)

Nirmal Saverimutu, Virgin Voyages’ CEO said, “Virgin Voyages has managed to develop an incredible, award-winning reputation in just a short period of time, and it goes to show that people are craving a unique holiday with more included. Wave season is here and is the best time for travelers to book a voyage with us, whether wanting a Caribbean winter escape, a Mediterranean summer adventure, or going further aboard our epic voyages to Bali, Morocco, or Iceland.”

New Entertainment and Initiatives for Virgin Voyages in 2024

Virgin Voyages isn’t just expanding its destinations but also its onboard entertainment options for 2024. The cruise line announced the introduction of the LOLz Supper Club comedy show, which will debut on Scarlet Lady. The cruise line will also continue to feature its signature shows, including Persephone, and offer a yet-to-be-titled dance party event.

Additionally, Virgin Voyages is set to bring its acclaimed acrobatic production, Duel Reality, inspired by the classic tale of Romeo and Juliet, to land with a premiere in Boston in February 2024.

Further enhancing its offerings, Virgin Voyages has planned three global Elevate Voyages (formerly known as Limitless Voyages), a special CEO-hosted Celebration Voyage, and the continuation of its popular Eat & Drink Festival and Wellbeing Months, which will run from January through March 2024.