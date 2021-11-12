Virgin Voyages Adds Athlete Investment Group to Brand

Virgin Voyages, the lifestyle travel brand focused on delivering irresistible cruise vacations, has announced an investment by Patricof Co. (P/Co), that brings a superstar roster of more than 40 entrepreneurial athletes as the brand’s latest group of investors and fans.

Following its recent successful launch in the U.S., this new athlete investor line-up will be an active part of shaping the future of Virgin Voyages and the experiences it offers.

Athlete Involvement in Cruises

P/Co will work with Virgin Voyages to establish an Athlete Advisory Council, which will play an active role in designing experiences to ensure the Virgin Voyages sailings are distinct from other cruise vacations.

The new all-star lineup includes Venus Williams, Blake Griffin, Kemba Walker, Travis Kelce, CC Sabathia, Xavien Howard, George Kittle, and Trea Turner, among other amazing athletes.

Photo Courtesy: Virgin Voyages

Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group, says, “Launching Virgin Voyages has been an incredible journey and it’s exciting to align with superstar athletes who bring undeniable energy and ideas to Virgin Voyages as we expand our fleet globally. It was so much fun welcoming some of them on board Scarlet Lady earlier this year and sharing the wonderful experience on board the ship.”

The athletes will work collaboratively with the brand to develop new on-board experiences in line with Virgin’s unique approach to cruising, as well as on sustainability initiatives given the focus brought by Richard Branson and Virgin globally on this important issue.

Venus Williams, tennis champion and entrepreneur, says, “I’m thrilled to be partnering with Virgin Voyages and helping to bring this incredible experience to the US. Traveling and taking in different cultures is so important to me and I’m excited to work with this team to deliver that opportunity to more customers.”

About Virgin Voyages

Designed for the ultimate in wellness and relaxation, Virgin Voyages is an adults-only luxury cruise line for travelers ages 18 and up. Each ship is designed to reflect a yacht’s sleek ambiance, offering the intimate, elevated experience of a boutique hotel and sanctuary at sea.

Photo Courtesy: Virgin Voyages

Onboard features include spectacular spa and sauna facilities, a salon, beauty parlor, and barber shop, a tattoo studio, and more. Michelin-starred chefs have curated the line’s astonishing menus to be not just food, but to be unique dining experiences. Wellness experiences are a high priority as well, from sundeck yoga to state-of-the-art fitness equipment to personal training options.

Blake Griffin, forward for the Brooklyn Nets, says, “Virgin and Richard Branson instinctively know how to do things the right way… always leading with uniqueness and innovation. When Patricof Co brought this investment opportunity to me, I jumped at the chance to invest in Virgin Voyages in the early stages and I’ve been really impressed with the brand ever since.”

Virgin Voyages is Finally Sailing

The first ship from Virgin Voyages, Scarlet Lady, set sail on her maiden voyage on October 6, 2021, from Miami. The ship is currently offering 4- and 5-night Caribbean sailings from PortMiami, with ports of call in Nassau, Bimini, Cozumel, Costa Maya, and the Dominican Republic.

Photo Courtesy: Virgin Voyages

The 110,000 gross-ton Scarlet Lady has space for 2,770 passengers and 1,160 crew members, with 86 percent of the passenger cabins featuring a balcony and 93 percent having an ocean view. Luxury features are prominent in each cabin, including rainfall showers, ambient mood lighting, and smart controls for ease and convenience when personalizing each cabin for every passenger’s desires.

Virgin Voyages’ second ship, Valiant Lady, will sail seven-night Mediterranean

itineraries out of Barcelona, Spain when she debuts in 2022. The third ship, Resilient Lady, is scheduled to be completed in August 2022, and a fourth ship has also been ordered.